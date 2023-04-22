36 hours in Tokyo: Viaduct dining, a cat temple and even some forest bathing

2pm | Get up close to art

Tokyo has plenty of large museums in the Ueno neighbourhood, as well as the Mori Art Museum and National Art Centre in Roppongi, another district. But Aoyama hosts two jewel boxes of its own: The Watari Museum of Contemporary Art (also called the Watari-um) and the Taro Okamoto Memorial Museum. The Watari-um, with three gallery floors in a narrow concrete building, mounts solo contemporary exhibitions from artists like Izumi Kato, the Japanese painter and sculptor, and retrospectives like that of Nam June Paik, the video art pioneer (admission 1,200 yen for adults). At the Okamoto museum, wallow in the large and vibrant abstract paintings or stacked head sculptures by the Japanese artist for whom the gallery is named. You can also take a peek into his studio, where stacks of canvases line floor-to-ceiling shelves. Step into a lush tropical front garden looming with sculptures that look like drawings from a children’s book (admission 650 yen).

3.30pm | Shop for Kyoto style

Stop at the Aoyama branch of Sou Sou, a Kyoto-based designer of contemporary textiles with a classical flair. Choose from a selection of kimono-inspired jackets, loosefitting dresses and blouses, or baggy trousers styled like traditional hakama. Shoes and tabi-socks, which are both split-toed, come in a wild array of colours and prints. The tenugui, or hand towels, are beautiful enough to display as wall hangings, and you can buy bamboo hangers designed for that purpose.

6.30pm | Splurge on sushi

With the yen weaker, this is your best chance to nab an omakase sushi meal that won’t dent your credit card bill as much as in previous years. Sushiya-Ono in Ebisu is in the basement of an unassuming building at the end of a residential block. With just seven seats at a floodlit counter, the main chef and owner Junpei Ono doles out one or two delicate pieces at a time. All the fish is bought fresh at the market that morning. Along with the traditional tuna and flounder sushi, come grilled squid legs or crab “mille-feuille” (21,600 yen per person for omakase, reservations required). Or, for a quick budget-minded meal closer to the station in Ebisu, buy a vending machine ticket and sit at the counter for a bowl of ramen in a chicken-base soup at Ramen Kamuro (about 1,000 yen per bowl).

9pm | Enjoy Drinks and Music

Bar Martha in Ebisu is notorious for its owner’s strict policy of banning chatter among guests. The spacious bar, housing some 1,000 vinyl records, is intended for serious music listeners and drinkers only. But on a recent evening, the owner, who has been known to shush customers, was not at the turntable spinning records. In the more lax atmosphere, there was plenty of audible conversation as tunes from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Clash segued into Miles Davis and the Brian Setzer Orchestra. Photos are prohibited; smoking is permitted. Shelves are stacked with bottles of whiskey and other liquors, and drinks are poured into glasses with large blocks or globes of ice (cover charge 900 yen, drinks start at 800 yen).

Sunday

10am | Brunch near the bridge

The Sumida River roughly demarcates the eastern and western parts of Tokyo. The best place to cross it on foot is the Kiyosu Bashi, a robin’s-egg-blue suspension bridge that connects the Koto and Chuo wards. In a reminder that Tokyo has long been influenced by Western culture, this bridge, completed in 1928, was modelled after one over the Rhine River in Cologne, Germany. Continue the European mood at Iki Roastery & Eatery, a large cafe on the riverbank set in an open industrial space with vaulted wood ceilings. Try a simple brunch of salmon quiche (800 yen) and a chocolate croissant (380 yen) in the shape of a nautilus shell. Exit the restaurant and zag to the left to a flight of stairs that leads to a secret garden dedicated to Matsuo Basho, the most famous Japanese haiku master of the Edo era.

11am | Meet the turtles

Although Tokyo has much less public green space per capita than London, New York or Paris, its beautifully groomed gardens are a marvel and a balm. Take a walk along the stone paths of Kiyosumi Gardens (150 yen admission for adults), where turtles crowd rocky outcroppings and ducks and carp swim in the large pond that dominates the park. In spring, cherry and plum trees explode with blossoms, and profusions of irises overflow a long, wide flower bed. Basho makes an appearance here as well, on a large rock inscribed with one of his most well-known haiku: “Old pond – frogs jumped in – sound of water.”