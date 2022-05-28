7 great biking cities you can explore on two wheels while on a holiday (and which trails to ride)

Washington has been bullish on biking in recent years. A number of government agencies and nonprofits oversee and maintain miles of dedicated lanes, bike-friendly roads and gravel trails through the capital, Virginia and Maryland, making the greater Washington area one of the most bike-friendly regions in the country.

One roughly 20-mile loop in Northwest Washington and Maryland – a local favorite – meanders through Rock Creek Park and Georgetown and along the Potomac River and the C&O Canal, providing a scenic window to the area’s colonial history, vital waterways and abundant green spaces.

Start by biking south in Rock Creek Park, a densely forested valley in the middle of the city that runs roughly north to south from the Maryland border. The park’s dedicated bike trail meanders for miles next to the happily bubbling creek, past the National Zoo, over stone bridges and up wooded hills. It’s a downhill adventure at every twist and turn. On weekends, the park’s main artery, Beach Drive, is closed to cars, providing more road for bikers. There’s an added bonus in the summer: The verdant greenery shields you from the hot sun; to avoid the worst of the area’s notorious humidity, however, it’s best to bike early in the morning.

Ride alongside the creek to the Potomac River, near the Georgetown and Foggy Bottom neighborhoods. Many bikers take a right at the river through Georgetown, where you can enjoy the area’s brightly painted and lovingly restored historic homes, to pick up the Capital Crescent Trail.

The Capital Crescent Trail, a dedicated bike trail, was once the 11-mile Georgetown Branch of the B&O Railroad and now runs parallel to the C&O Canal, one of the country’s major transit arteries before the advent of the railroad; parts of it are now preserved. On the Capital Crescent, you ascend slightly as you glimpse rowers from Georgetown University and other boaters on the Potomac, and ride through the soaring Dalecarlia Tunnel or over one of the many rehabilitated railroad bridges. As you bike in a northeast direction, you’ll be surrounded with lush greenery.

In the region, there’s a tremendous amount of work currently being done to expand bike trails and other public transit options; as a result, one branch of the CCT is currently closed. So enjoy the detour, which will take you past lavish houses in the Maryland suburbs of Bethesda and Chevy Chase as you bike east on streets to pick up Beach Drive again.

Affordable bike rentals can be found at the many docking stations operated by Capital Bikeshare.

Distance: 20 miles.

Difficulty: Moderate, with 300 feet of elevation, at most.

Good for kids? Yes. Many sections on the CCT are flat and on dedicated trails, and the no-cars rule in Rock Creek makes it a family-friendly option on weekends.

Where to eat/fill up your water bottle: Georgetown provides ample places to pick up food or drink, with Baked and Wired selling delicious “cakecups” in various flavours and with almost overwhelming frosting. Many benches can be found in Georgetown and Rock Creek and on the CCT for impromptu picnics.

Time to ride: Two to three hours, depending on stops.

— Elisabeth Goodridge