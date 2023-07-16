Visiting Aceh nearly 2 decades after the tsunami: From beautiful beaches to moving memorials

When my husband's family invited the two of us to join them on a trip to Aceh, I was initially perplexed at the choice of destination.

Of course the first thing that came to my mind was the tragic Boxing Day tsunami of 2004 that killed over 225,000 people. But I also wondered: What could Aceh offer as a tourist destination?

I didn't share these thoughts with my in-laws as they excitedly mentioned their plans to return to the city. It's a place they've visited many times before because of its "charm", as my mum-in-law puts it, and because she has relatives there.

Eventually, my husband and I decided to join the four-day trip as we got swept up in their excitement. A total of 14 of us made the trip, including aunts, uncles and cousins.

I now realise how silly my initial hesitance was, because Aceh turned out to be one of the most beautiful nature-filled places I'd ever visited.