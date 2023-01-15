Post-pandemic aggressive tourism is killing big cats on safari tours

In February, a Toyota Land Cruiser carrying tourists got so close to a family of cheetahs, the vehicle nearly ran over one of the cubs.

The problem, which conservationists describe as “aggressive tourism” preceded the pandemic, but it appears to have gotten worse, with guests hungry for Instagram moments and tour companies trying to make up for the losses they suffered when the world shut down.

“Personally, I won’t go into the Mara Reserve ever again in season because of this,” said Michael Lorentz, a safari guide based in Cape Town, South Africa, who leads tours in Kenya. “It actually upsets me so much, and it upsets my guests to see how badly animals are being treated.”

AN URGE TO GET TOO CLOSE

The human desire to get close to animals, however dangerous, is innate, said Professor Philip Tedeschi, the founder of the Institute for Human-Animal Connection at the University of Denver, who frequently visits Kenya with his students.

“It’s part of our DNA to pay special attention to living systems,” he said.

And it can lead us to put a premium on being far too close to animals – “literally being able to look over the shoulder of the animal as it kills its prey” – while forgetting that animals are sentient beings, whose behaviour is altered by our presence, he said.

The consequences for animals can be devastating, Prof Tedeschi said.

In Kenya, cheetahs – the fastest of the big cats, but also among the most timid – can easily be scared off a hard-won kill, even if they have gone days without eating. Vehicles that get too close can reveal a cheetah’s position to prey or other predators, adding another challenge for animals that are struggling to find food because of drought and habitat loss.

Large numbers of vehicles and tourists in the roughly 580-square-mile Masai Mara are also threatening the annual journey of mammals known as the Great Migration, when more than 1 million wildebeests, along with zebras and gazelles, move through the reserve in July and August, the peak travel months for Kenya.

The Great Migration was already being threatened by other types of human behaviour, including urban development, new settlements and fencing for farms.