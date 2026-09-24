Air Canada to cease Vancouver-Singapore route, Singapore's only non-stop flight to Canada

Air Canada, Canada's largest airline, will cease its Vancouver-Singapore route next year, with the last flight from Singapore currently scheduled for Jan 26, 2027, confirmed Changi Airport Group (CAG) in a statement to CNA Lifestyle on Thursday (Sep 24).

With this, there will no longer be any direct flights from Singapore to Canada.

CAG, which manages Changi Airport, added: "While the suspension of this service will remove Changi's only direct air link to Canada, Singapore remains connected to North America via multiple direct services, as well as a range of one-stop options.

"CAG will continue engaging airlines on opportunities to strengthen Singapore-Canada connectivity and support the development of new and existing services where there is demand."