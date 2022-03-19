At Angkor Wat, ‘you have one of the world’s wonders to yourself’

Standing shoulder to shoulder, jostling for the perfect angle, hordes of tourists used to gather before dawn each morning to watch the sun rise over the magnificent ancient temple of Angkor Wat.

Motivating this multinational scrum was the chance to capture an iconic photograph of the monument’s spires mirrored on the surface of a nearby pond.

“It was like a sea of people in front of the reflecting pool,” said Rares Ispas, a dentist from New Zealand, recalling his visit to the celebrated Cambodian monument four years ago.

But that was before COVID-19 brought global tourism to a screeching halt.