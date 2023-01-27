Artbox returns in February as an indoor event at the Singapore Expo

Lifestyle event Artbox is back in Singapore after a three-year hiatus and will take place over two consecutive weekends – Feb 24 to 26 and Mar 3 to 5 from 12pm to 11pm. The event is Singapore’s version of the famed Bangkok creative night market.

For the first time, the event will be held indoors in air-conditioned comfort at Singapore Expo Hall 6, which will hold more than 20 of the distinctive shipping containers reminiscent of the event’s Thai origins in its 9,822 sq m space.



The event also includes a new attraction called the Beam of Pain.

Here’s what you can expect.

ART AND MUSIC

The event will feature art installations from JELILO artist Lester Lim and tokidoki, brands which are collaborating with Artbox.

At the heart of the exhibition hall, you'll find a three-level structure comprising octagon-shaped containers stacked vertically with projection mapping by visual artist Aundraj Jude and motion designer Reynard Adrianto.