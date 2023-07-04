10 cooling getaways in Asia to escape the intense heat in Singapore
Looking for a respite from Singapore’s weather? Here are 10 nearby destinations in Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan where temperatures dip below 30 degrees Celsius even in their warmest months.
It's not that there isn’t a silver lining in this scorching heatwave. We're soaking up plenty of Vitamin D, and laundry has never dried faster. The blissfully chilled cinemas finally have air-conditioning set in the Goldilocks zone – not too hot, not too cold.
But that hasn’t stopped me from hatching a quick escape plan and locating 10 nearby destinations that have kept their cool despite Asia’s sizzling temperatures. If your annual leave balance and the skyrocketing airfares are hindering your cross-continental adventures too, this list could come in handy.
SAPA, VIETNAM
Lowest: January (11 to 5 degrees Celsius)
Highest: July (24 to 17 degrees Celsius)
Sapa is accessible via an 8-hour sleeper train ride from Hanoi that will leave you refreshed upon arrival for more reasons than one. With cool temperatures year-round, Sapa offers respite even during the "hottest" months of June to August.
But the destination's allure extends beyond its climate, from villages and homestays teeming with culture to rice terraces and waterfalls littered along guided treks and motorbike tours. You can conquer Southeast Asia’s lofty peak, Fansipan, on a hike, or hop onboard a fancy funicular ride for the smug satisfaction of basking in the panoramic vistas without breaking a single bead of perspiration.
Keep in mind that Sapa's mist and fog can play spoilsport, so be sure to check the weather forecast, especially if you plan on catching the sunrise from the Glass Bottom Bridge, perched 2,200m above sea level.
BA NA HILLS, VIETNAM
Lowest: January (10 to 16 degrees Celsius)
Highest: July (26 to 17 degrees Celsius)
While Sapa charms with its rustic appeal, Ba Na Hills, perched at an altitude of 1,489 metres on Nui Chua Mountain, offers a slightly more curated experience. This resort town is located just 35 kilometres from Da Nang's city centre in Central Vietnam and can be easily accessed by bus, private hire, or GrabCar. Ba Na Hills owes its fame to the iconic Golden Hand Bridge, suspended in the clouds by two colossal stone hands, and an instant social media sensation since its launch in 2018.
This family-friendly oasis doesn't stop there — it also boasts an exhilarating alpine coaster and an indoor amusement park. However, for a more intimate experience, couples can retreat to the Mercure Danang French Village Bana Hills. With its gothic-inspired architecture and colonial-themed rooms, this self-contained haven is packed with restaurants, bars, and coffee shops, providing a respite from the bustling crowds.
DA LAT, VIETNAM
Lowest: January (25 to 18 degrees Celsius)
Highest: July (32 to 20 degrees Celsius)
The illusion of a French holiday continues in Da Lat, dubbed the “Paris of Vietnam”. Nestled in the lush Central Highlands of Southern Vietnam, Da Lat is an 8-hour bus ride (or a swift domestic flight) away from Ho Chi Minh.
Here, European allure takes shape in picturesque railway stations, churches, and accommodations that are attractions in and of themselves. Take the rich history of Cadasa Resort Dalat, with French-style villas once cherished by artists, aristocrats, and politicians; or Dalat Wonder Resort, where hillside bungalows overlook the Tuyen Lake and pine forests.
Thrill-seekers will not be disappointed in Dalat, as waterfall canyoning, high rope courses, and mountain bike trails await in its backyard. What better way to work up an appetite for the farm-to-table experiences its bountiful land has to offer?
CAMERON HIGHLANDS, MALAYSIA
Lowest: January (23 to 14 degrees Celsius)
Highest: July (24 to 15 degrees Celsius)
If flying is too much of a hassle, Cameron Highlands is a mere 9-hour bus ride away from Singapore. Plus, it has all the makings of a countryside retreat for us city slickers.
While the famous Boh Tea Garden and strawberry fields are must-visits, Cameron Highlands has much more to offer. Get in touch with nature at a sheep sanctuary, butterfly and bee farms, or indulge in a private picnic at the recently opened Cameron Highlands Flora Park.
Also new on the block are unique glamping spots, like the bubble domes at A’Moss Farmstay and cosy caravans at Stellar GoldenHill, and the luxurious Zenith Cameron Hotel. Alternatively, you can relive your childhood at Lakehouse Cameron Highlands, a Tudor-style boutique resort nestled on the hillside; and the 5-star Cameron Highlands Resort, featuring a spa village and colonial-style tea room set against the rolling hills.
GENTING HIGHLANDS, MALAYSIA
Lowest: December (32 to 24 degrees Celsius)
Highest: May (33 to 25 degrees Celsius)
Can’t remember the last time you visited Genting Highlands? Well, you’re in for a surprise. Not only do coaches now offer "first-class" recliner seats and onboard entertainment, but the entire place has received a massive facelift.
Among the exciting new developments is the luxurious Crockfords Hotel, a lavish 5-star property featuring private steam baths and even mahjong tables in the rooms, and the family-friendly Genting SkyWorlds Hotel, with rooms for up to six people. The latter is conveniently located near the theme park, where long queues have become a thing of the past. Thanks to the new VQ Reservations feature, you can now reserve timed entries for rides, attractions, and shows to make the most of your time there.
KUNDASANG, MALAYSIA
Lowest: February (27 to 21 degrees Celsius)
Highest: April (28 to 22 degrees Celsius)
The town of Kundasang, situated at the base of Sabah’s majestic Mount Kinabalu, has earned the nickname “the New Zealand of Malaysia”. Its claim to fame lies not only in the sweater weather, but also the landscapes that resemble a postcard from down under.
Enter Desa, a sprawling 200-hectare property with verdant pastures where dairy cows graze, set against a backdrop of blue skies and rolling hills. Here, you can indulge in the freshest ice cream, cheese, and milk, straight from the source and worth the trouble of packing lactose pills.
In Kundasang, you can also cosy up with alpacas at The Alpaca Club, or try your hand at harvesting hydroponic vegetables and juicy strawberries at Farm Ville. For a million-dollar view of Mount Kinabalu, hop on an ATV and explore the scenic tracks or soar through the skies on a paraglider in Lohan Village.
KHAO KHO, THAILAND
Lowest: December (27 to 13 degrees Celsius)
Highest: April (33 to 20 degrees Celsius)
Khao Kho, a Thai destination worlds apart from Bangkok, is just a six-hour drive away. Travellers typically avoid rain, but they make an exception for Khao Kho as the wet season conjures an iconic sight: Sea of Clouds at Phu Thap Boek Mountain. If you miss it this year, fear not, you’re still in time for the cherry blossoms from December to January.
Sweater weather and views of the Phetchabun mountain range will feed the soul in ways the city of Bangkok can’t, and Wat Prathat Phasornkaew is a good place to start. The architectural marvel comprises five sitting Buddha statues and a main pagoda, adorned with over 5 million vibrant mosaic tiles and pottery shards. The Imperial Phukaew Hill Resort, a luxurious Swiss-style hotel, serves as yet another vantage point, offering one- to four-bedroom chalets furnished with fireplaces to soak it all in.
KHAO YAI, THAILAND
Lowest: December (27 to 16 degrees Celsius)
Highest: May (32 to 20 degrees Celsius)
If you prefer someplace closer to Bangkok, Khao Yai is located just three hours away by car. That public transport and private hire cars are close to non-existent here is part of its idyllic charm, though it means you’d have to rent a ride or hire a driver.
Khao Yai feels like a playground for all things European-inspired, showcasing unique attractions that will transport you across the globe. Explore Primo Piazza, an expansive Italian-themed village that exudes Mediterranean vibes, or indulge in vineyard tours and wine tasting sessions at PB Wine Valley.
For family-friendly adventures, the gigantic Farm Chokchai awaits with its award-winning dairy farm, cowboy shows, and ATV rides. Alternatively, Baan Suan Noi, which some jokingly call a “Taobao” version of Hobbiton, may be amusing for Lord Of The Rings fans.
CHIANG RAI, THAILAND
Lowest: January (28 to 13 degrees Celsius)
Highest: April (35 to 21 degrees Celsius)Up north, Chiang Rai makes a quaint getaway from the city of Chiang Mai. Located three hours away by car, the town is renowned for its iconic white and blue temples, Wat Rong Khun and Rong Suea Ten respectively, but is equally promising for nature lovers.
Visit Singha Park, where the outdoorsy can go ziplining, rock-climbing, or cycling amidst its scenic lakes and flower fields; or the Choui Fong Tea Plantation, with hillside cafes offering tea-making demonstrations and matcha creations made with their own tea leaves.
For a lavish escape, the Four Seasons Tented Camp is the epitome of a luxurious experience in nature. Here, you can bathe rescued elephants by the rivers, embark on culinary adventures with foraged dinners, and unwind in an outdoor bath with sweeping vistas of the mountains and jungles that border Myanmar and Laos.
ALISHAN, TAIWAN
Lowest: December (25 to 21 degrees Celsius)
Highest: January (16 to 9 degrees Celsius)
Getting to Alishan, a mountain township located southwest of Taipei, is a breeze with a high-speed rail and shuttle bus combo that takes approximately four hours. With eighteen majestic mountains wrapped around it, Alishan stands tall as the envy of Taiwan's landscape, and the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area is its poster child.
The beloved Alishan Forest Railway is not only renowned for its meandering route through misty woodlands but also for the delightful traditional railway lunch box, a Fenqihu town specialty.
While Alishan draws avid hikers with its bamboo forests, waterfalls, and tea plantations, the latter has just as much to offer leisurely explorers. At the Youyou Basi Tsou Cultural Tribe Park, for instance, visitors can sample freshly-brewed coffee and tea and learn to make aiyu jelly from scratch, all while getting schooled on Alishan’s aboriginal culture.