10 cooling getaways in Asia to escape the intense heat in Singapore

It's not that there isn’t a silver lining in this scorching heatwave. We're soaking up plenty of Vitamin D, and laundry has never dried faster. The blissfully chilled cinemas finally have air-conditioning set in the Goldilocks zone – not too hot, not too cold.

But that hasn’t stopped me from hatching a quick escape plan and locating 10 nearby destinations that have kept their cool despite Asia’s sizzling temperatures. If your annual leave balance and the skyrocketing airfares are hindering your cross-continental adventures too, this list could come in handy.

SAPA, VIETNAM

Lowest: January (11 to 5 degrees Celsius)

Highest: July (24 to 17 degrees Celsius)

Sapa is accessible via an 8-hour sleeper train ride from Hanoi that will leave you refreshed upon arrival for more reasons than one. With cool temperatures year-round, Sapa offers respite even during the "hottest" months of June to August.