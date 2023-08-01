15 best wellness experiences you can have throughout the whole of Australia

From breathtaking landscapes to cool, liveable cities, friendly, hospitable locals to scrumptious gourmet cuisine – and have we mentioned fine wines yet? – Australia has all the right ingredients for a fun-filled vacay.

And for wellness junkies seeking a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation for the mind, body and soul, they won’t be disappointed either. The Land Down Under is also home to a wide array of health and wellness getaways that offer plenty of opportunities for you to find your inner bliss.

With eco-lodges, relaxing spas and beach-y getaways, no matter which state or territory you are visiting, a rejuvenating bout of self-care is at hand.

Here are our picks of the most restorative retreats across Australia to explore – now all you have to do is choose where to go.

NEW SOUTH WALES: RECONNECT WITH NATURE

Two sanctuaries await in the heart of New South Wales, promising an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of life. For a deep immersion into the “spiritual and healing capital of Australia”, head to the lush subtropical Byron Bay hinterland which has been regarded as a sacred healing ground for over 20,000 years, according to Aboriginal Australian legend. This is where beloved lifestyle getaway Gaia Retreat & Spa, which was co-founded by the late actress Olivia Newton-John in 2005, is located.