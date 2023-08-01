15 best wellness experiences you can have throughout the whole of Australia
From Western Australia to Queensland, Northern Territory to South Australia, say "G’day" to serenity and wellbeing on your next trip Down Under with a host of fresh health and wellness offerings for a spa-tacular getaway.
From breathtaking landscapes to cool, liveable cities, friendly, hospitable locals to scrumptious gourmet cuisine – and have we mentioned fine wines yet? – Australia has all the right ingredients for a fun-filled vacay.
And for wellness junkies seeking a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation for the mind, body and soul, they won’t be disappointed either. The Land Down Under is also home to a wide array of health and wellness getaways that offer plenty of opportunities for you to find your inner bliss.
With eco-lodges, relaxing spas and beach-y getaways, no matter which state or territory you are visiting, a rejuvenating bout of self-care is at hand.
Here are our picks of the most restorative retreats across Australia to explore – now all you have to do is choose where to go.
NEW SOUTH WALES: RECONNECT WITH NATURE
Two sanctuaries await in the heart of New South Wales, promising an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of life. For a deep immersion into the “spiritual and healing capital of Australia”, head to the lush subtropical Byron Bay hinterland which has been regarded as a sacred healing ground for over 20,000 years, according to Aboriginal Australian legend. This is where beloved lifestyle getaway Gaia Retreat & Spa, which was co-founded by the late actress Olivia Newton-John in 2005, is located.
The eco-chic retreat, which disallows phones and has limited Wi-Fi access to facilitate a digital detox, offers a diverse array of activities ranging from gentle yoga classes and nature walks to more high octane boxing and fitness training. Other wellbeing-centric sessions include pampering spa treatments, meditation sessions and organic cooking classes to bring harmony to your entire being.
Meanwhile, amid the rolling vineyards and gentle hills of Hunter Valley, Elysia Wellness Retreat offers all-inclusive health and wellness programmes to give each individual the tools they need to make a lasting change to their lifestyles. There are also tailor-made programmes to meet specific goals such as achieving better sleep, weight management or mental clarity.
The day spa at Elysia is also a haven of restorative practices and offers a wide range of therapies for overnight guests as well as day visitors in need of a quick recharge. Combined with the opportunity to be immersed in calming, natural surroundings, this holistic retreat is a great way to reset and discover newfound balance.
QUEENSLAND: EMBRACE ECO-WELLNESS
Seek solace amidst nature’s embrace at two eco-conscious getaways in the heart of Queensland.
Nestled within 200 hectares of idyllic Gold Coast hinterland is the multi-award winning Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat, which offers a range of innovative programmes including the popular seven-day detox. EcoTourism certified for over a decade and awarded the World’s Best Eco Spa in 2022, the resort’s impressive Spa Sanctuary – the largest in the Southern Hemisphere – offers an encyclopaedic range of services from naturopathy to stress and emotional wellness programmes.
Up in the enchanting Daintree Ecolodge & Spa, which is ensconced in the pristine wilderness of the world’s oldest rainforest, the retreat embodies an elegant fusion of environmental consciousness and refined indulgence. Its 15 eco-friendly bayans or treehouses are nestled among the breathing rainforest canopy to offer a comforting cocoon from the bustle of the world.
Immersed in a natural symphony of birdsong and rustling leaves, let the calming atmosphere of the rainforest embrace you as you breathe in crisp, fresh air and perhaps embark on an invigorating stroll to the lodge’s private waterfall. Get pampered with spa treatments inspired by indigenous wisdom and the healing properties of native botanicals and nourish your body with organic, seasonal fare at the onsite restaurant.
PS, the lodge is an ideal base for deeper explorations in the ancient Daintree region, the only place in the world where two iconic World Heritage Sites – the Daintree Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef – meet!
WESTERN AUSTRALIA: ENJOY A SECLUDED COASTAL GETAWAY
For a beachy retreat, embark on a road trip in the beautiful Margaret River region to Injidup Spa Retreat. With 10 luxurious adult-only villas, each with a private plunge pool and sweeping views of the Indian ocean, this is a great place to experience the tranquility of solitude.
All guests receive a gourmet breakfast hamper and bottle of wine on arrival – perfect for a “wine down” while you enjoy the changing colours of the sky at sunset. The comfortably appointed villas feature a kitchenette, private patio with barbecue facilities, and a living room with fireplace for cosy tete-a-tetes. Plus, the retreat is located on the renowned Cape to Cape track, making it ideally situated for long, relaxing walks along the stunning coastline.
Also in the Margaret River region is Bodhi Yallingup, one of the newest luxury day spas in the area. Designed to blend harmoniously with the pristine natural surroundings, Bodhi Yallingup offers a range of holistic spa therapies and massages, many of which are inspired by Indigenous healing practices.
The skilled team of therapists also conduct pregnancy-safe spa rituals to nurture mothers-to-be and there is also a men’s skincare and spa menu to further enhance a couple’s spa experience. Besides treatment rooms, the spa also has facilities including an infrared sauna, hydrotherapy baths and a yoga and meditation studio to complete the wellbeing experience.
SOUTH AUSTRALIA: LOUNGE IN LUXURY
Unearth the hidden gems of self-care in South Australia in the lap of luxury. For starters, go off-grid at ESCA at Nest & Nature, a luxurious, off-the-beaten track destination atop a hill at Inman Valley, an hour from Adelaide. The sleek, sophisticated lodges are thoughtfully designed to complement their natural surroundings for a stylish stay.
Located in the heart of the Fleurieu Peninsula, the property is a peaceful base from which to enjoy the bounty of the region, from local delicacies and fine wines to spectacular sunsets and invigorating bushwalking trails.
Or for an escape into the heart of the Aussie outback, book yourself into The Frames, which overlooks the Murray River in the Riverland. Designed for couples seeking to escape the madding crowd, there are just three retreats on the estate, each of which is equipped with a private pool, spa and balcony.
No detail is too small in the quest for total relaxation from fine linens to large rain-showers, a spa bath and sauna in the bathrooms. The property can also arrange for a personal chef to cook a three-course meal or supply gourmet meals or BBQ packs for those seeking a total hideaway.
VICTORIA: REVEL IN THERMAL TREASURES
Take your pick from a trio of natural geo-thermal wonders in beautiful Victoria and soak your worries away as you feel the tension in your muscles dissipate.
Located in the peaceful Mornington Peninsula region is the world class Alba Thermal Springs & Spa where you will be spoilt for choice with 31 different bathing pools. These include a rain pool, herbal infused botanical pools, forest pools and even private pools on the rooftop and terrace.
To complement your relaxing soaks, check out the range of full day, half day and a la carte treatments at the spa. For locally sourced, seasonal fare, the spa also houses Thyme which features a menu designed by award winning Melbourne chef and restaurateur, Karen Martini.
Also in Mornington Peninsula is Aurora Spa & Bathhouse, located at The Continental Sorrento. This indoor destination features a range of unique thermal experiences including hydro-therapy pools, a float room, traditional sauna, salt therapy room and an “igloo” ice room to allow guests to enjoy the regenerative benefits of hot and cold contrast therapy.
Besides indulging in ancient bathing traditions with a modern twist, the spa also offers various evidence-based remedies, spa rituals and therapeutic treatments to deliver high impact wellness outcomes.
Or for a glamping adventure, head to Metung Hot Springs located in East Gippsland, an up-and-coming destination with picturesque lakes, Alpine mountain scenery and abundant native flora and fauna. Here you can soak in hot spring pools, take massaging thermal showers or even submerge yourself in unique bathing barrels while taking in the sweeping cliff top views of Lake King.
Do not miss the highlight of the site – the hilltop escarpment, a communal bathing site featuring a star gazing pool and a spotted gum barrel bath for guests 16 and above for spectacular views of the Gippsland Lakes. Cap it all off with a relaxing overnight stay in premium safari tents that are furnished with a king-sized bed and private bathing facilities. With luxuries like these, you will not even be able to tell that the roof over your head is but a tent.
AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY: EXPLORE ALTERNATIVE WELLNESS
The Australian Capital Territory, situated between Sydney and Melbourne, is where the country’s capital Canberra is located. And should you ever find yourself in need of some quality me-time while in Canberra, make a beeline for wellness hotspot Adytum Sanctum, by the beauty brand of the same name.
This health and wellness retreat is known for its wide array of holistic wellbeing practitioners who are trained in healing disciplines such as vibrational energy healing, naturopathy, holistic counselling, emotional detox (chi nei tsang) and intuitive bodywork. There are also astrology sessions for those interested in interpreting the stars as well as acupuncture and herbal medicine practitioners.
Its more conventional facials, massages and other body therapies, all of which incorporate Adytum’s range of botanical-based certified organic and vegan products during the treatments. Round off your day at Adytum Sanctum with a restorative sound bathing session (selected days only) featuring the soothing sounds of gongs, crystal bowls and tuning forks to emerge feeling like a brand new person.
NORTHERN TERRITORY: EXPERIENCE HEALING IN THE OUTBACK
Up in the Northern Territory, the otherworldly beauty of the sacred indigenous site Uluru is undoubtedly the region’s biggest draw. And after your walkabout at this iconic site, treat yourself to a rejuvenating getaway to Mataranka Thermal Pool. Note: It is about a 16-hour drive from Uluru, so make plans for a classic Aussie road trip and allocate ample time on the road.
Nestled within the lush Elsey National Park, this hidden oasis features a unique sandy bottomed thermal pool with strikingly clear waters surrounded by picturesque palm trees. With warm spring waters consistently at 34 degrees, this pool is thought to be able to soothe any ailments. For more solitude, follow the curling streams to the Bitter Springs Thermal pool which are often less populated compared to Mataranka Thermal Pool. Either way, do take a moment to soak in this rare opportunity to recharge amidst the stunning landscapes of the Northern Territory.
TASMANIA: ESCAPE AND GO OFF-GRID
Getting to Tasmania, Australia’s only island-state will make you feel like you have escaped the noise of the world as you depart from the mainland. At coastal sanctuary Saffire Freycinet, the azure waters of the Great Oyster Bay meets the majestic Hazards Mountains for an immediate sense of peace.
Here, indulgence takes centrestage with 20 luxuriously appointed suites as well as an unwavering commitment to personalised service. The in-house Palate restaurant melds innovative cuisine with quality local produce while the premium spa and on-site gym offers weary guests the opportunity to focus on health and wellness. Do not miss the hot stone massage at Spa Saffire, which uses granite sourced from the nearby Freycinet Hazards Mountains.
If you are seeking a tailored wellness programme catered to your unique needs, visit the sprawling Harmony Hill Health Retreat which sits on 42 acres of natural bushland. This locally owned health retreat and spa clinic offers packages of three, five and six nights featuring natural treatments focusing on stress relief and healing that are guided by experienced practitioners.
The retreats include accommodations in a private villa, vegan meals, daily meditation sessions and two hours of natural therapy sessions including ayurveda, chakra healing, quantum healing and organic facial and body detox treatments. With such TLC in the cradle of pristine nature, all you need to do is focus on igniting a transformation from within to achieve inner harmony.
