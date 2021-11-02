Need a holiday in Australia? Chan Brothers launches tours under VTL

Hungry for the sights and sounds of Australia but don't want to plan all the details of the trip? Leave it to the experts.

With the opening of the new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with Australia, Chan Brothers Travel has announced a range of Down Under tours that cover cityscapes, natural wonders and even self-drive campervan trips made easy.

If you want to see Sydney and New South Wales, the 8-day Sydney Sea, Sun and Stargazing Fun With Farm Stay (from S$3188) is up your alley. In addition to taking in the harbour city's famous landmarks like the Opera House and Bondi Beach, you get to go dolphin watching and taste wine on a day tour of the Grand Pacific Drive, as well as immerse yourself in a farm stay. You also get to spend a night in the Blue Mountains and enjoy an exclusive stargazing experience.

