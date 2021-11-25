What Singaporeans planning an Australian holiday can expect: ‘We’re waiting with open arms’

Prior to the launch of the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) with Singapore, Harrison shared that it has been a “challenging time” for the tourism industry in the country.

“The way we have been surviving is through domestic tourism, which typically accounts for about two thirds of the visitor economy. But that wasn’t without its challenges, because we had an additional layer of complexity with different state borders opening and closing as well,” she said.

While domestic tourism did return to pre-pandemic levels in certain months when all state borders were open, “it’s an industry that is heavily reliant on international tourism”, added Harrison. “That’s why we are so excited to welcome our first international market back after some time.”

Harrison was recently in Singapore on a four-day trip to kick off a new TA campaign called Yours To Explore to encourage Singaporeans to explore Australia. “It’s a welcoming message to Singaporeans to come back to something that they’ve missed for the last two years, and showing them some new and different experiences they can have along the way.”

Singapore and Australia have managed the pandemic really well and both countries have similar tolerance levels when it comes to managing the situation, Harrison reckoned. “I think there’s a real opportunity to show Singaporeans that they can have a really exciting holiday, but also a really safe one,” she said.

WELCOMING THE OLD, RINGING IN THE NEW

At present, fully vaccinated Singaporean citizens can enter only three Australian states without the need for quarantine: New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). Domestic travel restrictions still apply to other states, but Harrison is confident that more states will open up soon once the required vaccination rates are met.

Still, there are plenty of new experiences to explore in states that are ready to welcome travellers. For one, in New South Wales, climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge has always been a popular activity for Singaporeans. There are two new climbing routes, including the Burrawa Climb, led by an indigenous storyteller who shares facts and stories about Sydney’s local aboriginal culture, its languages and history.