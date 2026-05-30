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In Bangkok, I learnt chilling is not an option – from the coolest creative spots to an 'art forest' day trip
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In Bangkok, I learnt chilling is not an option – from the coolest creative spots to an 'art forest' day trip

Bangkok's creative energy is in overdrive. The new Voco Bangkok Surawong puts you right in the middle of it.

In Bangkok, I learnt chilling is not an option – from the coolest creative spots to an 'art forest' day trip

Song Wat has been one of Bangkok’s most talked-about creative enclaves in recent years, with no signs of cooling. (Photos: Toh Ee Ming)

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Toh Ee Ming
Toh Ee Ming
30 May 2026 08:35AM
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Frantic can't quite begin to describe Bangkok. The city mutates at a speed that makes other Asian capitals look like they're standing still. A warehouse finds new life as a contemporary art institution, an old trading quarter becomes the hottest new creative enclave. Blink, and you’re behind.

The new Voco Bangkok Surawong knows this, and lands right in the thick of it. Opened last December, it marks the debut of IHG's fastest-growing premium brand in Thailand, and the latest addition to the city’s ever-evolving hospitality scene.

Voco in Latin means to invite, to call one in. At the lobby, you’re greeted by several larger-than-life finch sculptures in festive woven hats, radiating the cheerful, slightly unhinged energy of party hosts. The finch is one of the hotel's three kooky bird mascots, which appear in various forms across the property. They telegraph exactly what kind of place this is: emphatically unstuffy.

 

Lobby of the new Voco Bangkok Surawong. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Located along Surawong Road, the hotel sits in the midst of Bangkok’s heritage and modern energy. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

Thai architecture firm A49 refashioned the Brutalist shell of the original Tawana Hotel, retaining its geometric forms while opening up the space to light; interior design studio P49 Deesign layered in mid-century touches and a chirpy yellow and blue palette.

The owl mascot shows up in the rooms, the hotel's nudge toward me-time. I was gifted with an owl plushie, colouring kit, shower steamers in earl grey cucumber and lavender mint, and an order sheet for breakfast in bed.

 

Voco Bangkok Surawong Grand Room. The hotel design and experience reflect Surawong’s vibrant spirit. (Photo: Voco Bangkok Surawong)
Welcome pack at the new Voco Bangkok Surawong. ‘Me time’ beckons in its 244 thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Voco Bangkok Surawong Bathrobe and Vanity. (Photo: Voco Bangkok Surawong)

Downstairs, the flamingo – the hotel's mascot for its social spaces – holds court at Tasca Sabio, a Spanish joint built around punchy Mediterranean flavours, and all-day-dining restaurant Deckles Smokehouse, where the slow-smoked brisket and a khao soi riff pack serious heat.

Tasca Sabio, a spirited Spanish-inspired restaurant and bar, at Voco Bangkok Surawong. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Swimming pool at Voco Bangkok Surawong. (Photo: Voco Bangkok Surawong)

During my April visit, I saw how the crowd skews young. General manager Walid Ouezini says the hotel is seeing strong demand from urban explorers and bleisure travellers (combining business trips with leisure time). Singaporeans, especially, for whom Bangkok remains the ideal long-weekend escape.

Surawong sits at the hinge of old and new Bangkok, close to bustling Silom, Sathorn's corporate corridors, and Siam's shopping landmarks. More or less exactly where you want to be.

THE NEW CREATIVE CLUSTERS

Song Wat has been one of Bangkok’s most talked-about creative enclaves in recent years, with no signs of cooling. Running parallel to the Chao Phraya River, the street was once a thriving trading hub, home to Chinese merchants and warehouses packed with rice, spices and other staples. As river trade declined and logistics shifted to larger ports and industrial zones outside the city, the warehouses emptied out.

Song Wat Road in Bangkok’s Chinatown has evolved from a trading hub into a creative hotspot. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
People pose for photos in Song Wat area. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
In Song Wat, a former warehouse finds a second life. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Street scenes at Song Wat. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
In Song Wat, a former warehouse finds a second life. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Visitors enjoy views of the Chao Phraya River. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

COVID-19 accelerated the revival, as lower rents and a long pause gave a new generation of young Thai creatives space to experiment. Our tour guide Kingkamon Sanguanpibool explained: "They started to think, 'This used to be a place for business, so why don't we do something.'" It started small, a coffee shop, then a gallery. Then more followed.

Song Wat Road trades its wholesale past for cafés, shops, and galleries. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Homeware and other knick-knacks at the popular Oyster and Things store. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Oyster and Things store, a crowd favourite among shoppers. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

Today you’ll find design-forward retail, coffee roasters, thrift stores and vintage shops doing brisk business, lifestyle and homeware stores like Copenn and Onest, alongside art galleries and photo booths. On weekends, the area fills up fast, a crush of camera-toting crowds.

Tourists at Song Wat. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Photobooth spot at Song Wat. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Inside the Copenn store at Song Wat. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Live music along Song Wat. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Customers browse the Onest store at Songwat, a home fragrance brand. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Quirky finds at Song Wat. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

A short walk brings you into atmospheric Talat Noi, which feels more lived-in and less curated. Once the heart of the city’s auto industry in the 1930s, it later became a scrap metal “graveyard” of sorts. It remains a working district today, with mechanics and spare parts shops still tucked between newer arrivals.

We thread through a rabbit warren of narrow alleys lined with street art and sticker-plastered walls, curiosities at every turn. A weathered Fiat 500 parked outside 32Bar X, a specialty chocolate bar, has become a landmark photo stop.

A rusty Fiat 500 in Talat Noi, now a popular photo spot, harks back to its auto-hub past. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
In Talat Noi, bold street art spills across alleyways. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Talat Noi’s lanes burst with vibrant street art, turning weathered walls into an open-air gallery. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

So Heng Tai Mansion, a 200-year-old Chinese courtyard house now partly turned into a café with a swimming pool; Mother Roaster occupies the upper floor of an old warehouse while an elephant sculpture made from spare metal parts stands sentry.

So Heng Tai Mansion, an iconic heritage sites in the historic neighborhood of Talat Noi. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
On the ground floor, an elephant assembled from scrap metal greets passersby. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

A handmade sign for Sunshine Herbal Juice catches the eye outside a residential house, promising relief from the heat. As we pore over a mostly Thai menu, the side door opens and we’re greeted by three smiling older women, drawn out by the commotion. One of them is a 98-year-old granny who delightedly calls us “suai” (pretty) and asks for a photo, before insisting she must get back to her porridge.

Sunshine Herbal Juice is run by a trio of women who welcome every visitor like a friend. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

At sunset, we end up at Hong Sieng Kong, a restored riverside mansion where locals gather to watch the light soften over the Chao Phraya River.

Sunset draws visitors to Hong Sieng Kong, a 200-year-old Chinese mansion café by the Chao Phraya River. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
At Hong Sieng Kong, a 200-year-old riverside Chinese mansion café, guests linger as night settles over the Chao Phraya. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

Elsewhere, in the Wat Phraya Yang alley pocket within the Galileoasis estate, the leafy Piccolo Vicolo cafe sits alongside eclectic Spacebar Zine, which champions indie publishing. 

Spacebar Zine draws indie book lovers. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
At Spacebar Zine, indie readers linger over zines. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Boutique shops at Galileooasis.(Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

Further afield in Ratchathewi, Vacilando Bookshop is for quiet browsing of art and photo books; Ssoundnamm, a listening café, cranks out groovy Thai oldies on vinyl.

Part cafe, part listening bar, Ssoundnamm revolves around Thai music from the '80s and '90s.(Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Vacilando Bookshop offers art and photo books for slow browsing. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

THE NEW ART SCENE

At the edge of Bangkok’s port district, a repurposed steel warehouse now holds DIB Bangkok –  Thailand’s first major international contemporary art museum, and one of the clearest signs of how quickly the city’s art scene is expanding. 

At DIB Bangkok, a former warehouse becomes home to Thailand’s first major museum for international contemporary art.(Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

Its name comes from the Thai word “dib”, meaning raw or unfinished. A long reflecting pool at the entrance eases the shift from Bangkok’s frenetic streets into a futuristic building redesigned by Thai architect Kulapat Yantrasast. Inside, 7,000 sq m of gallery space unfold across three floors; we take in (In)visible Presence, a group show of some 80 works by 40 artists.

At DIB Bangkok, Subodh Gupta’s Incubate features stainless-steel “eggs” resting beneath chandeliers. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
In The Unheard Voice by Somboon Hormtientong, wooden temple pillars are cleaned and wrapped before being given a funeral ritual by monks. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
DIB Bangkok presents a range of works by the late Thai artist Montien Boonma, rooted in his exploration of spirituality. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

Outside, Sho Shibuya’s works, commissioned for the museum’s grand opening exhibition, bring his Sunrise From A Small Window series to monumental scale. Painted over pages of that day’s The New York Times, a hopeful dawn seemingly pushing back against the world's daily catastrophes.

A security guard watches Sho Shibuya’s Sunrise from a Small Window at DIB Bangkok. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

Come at sunset for James Turrell’s permanent installation Straight Up, 1988, a striking skyscape accessed by stairs.

At DIB Bangkok, Thailand’s first permanent James Turrell installation includes a rare camera obscura room. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Influencers pause for photos on the installation’s staircase. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
As sunset falls, James Turrell’s installation shifts with the light, turning perception itself into the artwork. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
At sunset, changing light transforms the James Turrell space, making the sky part of the installation. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

Within a plain room, a circular opening in the ceiling frames the sky. As day slips into night, the room’s lighting shifts in sequence, and the sky seems to change in response– pink, orange, green. Birds and planes pass overhead. You begin to notice the act of seeing itself: how the eye reads colour, space, depth.

If you have a day to spare and the patience for a long drive, Khao Yai Art Forest– recently named in Time Magazine’s World's Greatest Places 2026 list – is worth the effort. Launched by Bangkok-based philanthropist Marisa Chearavanont and Italian architect-turned curator Stefano Rabolli Pansera, the project reimagines the traditional art institution, inviting artists to realise large-scale, site-specific works within nature.

Khao Yai Art Forest blends contemporary art with wild landscape, turning the forest into an open-air gallery. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
A staff member walks through the entrance of Khao Yai Art Forest. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Reception area of the Khao Yai Art Forest. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

Set against one of Thailand’s most pristine landscapes, we arrive at a lush reception space that wouldn’t look out of place in a high-end hotel lobby. At the entrance of this open-air museum, staff remind us to move slowly. Honour the silence of the forest, they say. Let the work come to you. 

At one stop, we press an ear against a tree trunk and feel it hum faintly. Elsewhere, in a video installation by Thai artist Araya Rasdjarmrearnsook, farmers and villagers react to reproductions of iconic Western paintings, their candid reactions quietly probing questions of perception and cultural distance.

“Two Planets Series” by Araya Rasdjarmrearnsook juxtaposes two apparently incompatible worlds: rural Thai villagers and canonical works of Western art. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Bamboo Bar. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

Berlin-based duo Elmgreen & Dragset’s K-Bar emerges from the forest like a mirage: a charcoal-grey pavilion reached by a path through wild grass, glowing faintly in the dark. 

K-Bar is a site-specific installation situated at the heart of Khao Yai Art Forest, by Elmgreen & Dragset, the Scandinavian artist duo based in Berlin. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Conceived as a tribute to the late German artist Martin Kippenberger, K-Bar takes the form of an intimate pavilion designed to seat only six guests at a time.(Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

Open only once a month and seating only six guests, it pays homage to German artist Martin Kippenberger and his well-known relationship with alcohol. A classic city bar within the forest, it feels deliberately absurd.

Visitors pose for photos at the Khao Yai Fog Forest. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
In “Khao Yai Fog Forest”, artist Fujiko Nakaya modeled an entire hillside to choreograph the fog. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
By immersing viewers in the fog, the installations elicit a visceral awareness of natural rhythms and foster a reconnection with the Earth within everyday life. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

Further on, we encounter Fujiko Nakaya’s fog installation: timed bursts of thick artificial mist that drift and reform around us, turning the hillside into a dreamlike world. 

NEW WATERING HOLES

Just north of central Bangkok, Saphan Khwai is gentrifying quickly, but it still holds a gritty edge. Rundown motels and local eateries sit alongside new cafés and bars that have sprung up. One of them is Perfect Strangers, a bar in an industrial grey building on Pradiphat Soi 14. Exposed concrete, pillars and stripped-back furnishings keep it clean and unpretentious. 

Exterior of Perfect Strangers. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Singers perform at Perfect Strangers. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

With an extensive food and cocktail menu, it has quickly become a raucous spot for live music, mostly jazz and pop, and I end the night on its Landing in the Lavender cocktail, a gin-based drink with lychee, lavender tea, osmanthus syrup, bitters and egg white, soft floral and slightly perfumed.

Sanctuary Bangkok sits on the 34th floor in Sukhumvit, and the wind up there is real. Opened last March, it won Global No 1 Alfresco & Biophilic Design at the 2025 Restaurants & Bars Design Awards. Afro beats pulse as a bartender shakes up a river prawn butter cocktail.

Sanctuary Bangkok, a rooftop bar on the 34th floor, has been awarded “Global: No.1 Alfresco & Biophilic Design” at the 2025 Restaurants & Bars Design Awards. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)
Sanctuary Bangkok, a rooftop bar on the 34th floor, has been awarded “Global: No.1 Alfresco & Biophilic Design” at the 2025 Restaurants & Bars Design Awards. (Photo: Toh Ee Ming)

Then Songkran arrives, and the city turns into a giant, joyful mess. Shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, foam, dance music, people stripped down and gleefully toting enormous water guns. Streets become battle zones; even malls turn into party arenas with water slides and blasting speakers. No one is spared from the water warfare.

Back at Voco, the staff have shed their uniforms entirely, now kitted in Hawaiian prints. At the pool party, with a live DJ spinning tracks, I spot them gathering in a circle to bust out some dance moves. When I say I want to chill for the evening, a media personality berates me jokingly: “Come on, this is not the time to chill. This is the biggest party in Asia. You can’t miss it.”

Bangkok keeps doing what Bangkok does: throwing a party, and not waiting for you to catch up.

CNA Lifestyle was in Bangkok at the invitation of Voco Bangkok Surawong, which is currently offering a "Bangkok Easy Escape" package until Jul 31. For more details, visit www.vocohotels.com

Source: CNA/mm

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