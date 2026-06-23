London’s cult-favourite Taiwanese restaurant group Bao opens a pop-up convenience store in Taipei

For more than a decade, Bao has been one of London’s most influential restaurant success stories, making gua bao part of the mainstream food vocabulary of an audience previously unfamiliar with Taiwanese cuisine.

Now, they are back in Asia, selling Asian food to an Asian audience. Will it work?

Founded by Shing Tat Chung, Erchen Chang and Wai Ting Chung, Bao opened its first permanent restaurant in Soho in 2015 after building a cult following at Netil Market.

What began as a humble just-for-fun operation consisting of little more than a cool box and a gazebo in an East London car park has grown into a restaurant group with a devoted following, known for its playful, design-forward take on Taiwanese food and culture.

Today, the group operates seven locations across London, serving its signature Taiwanese steamed buns and small plates. Fans, apart from collecting the merch, have even been known to get tattoos of the Bao logo.