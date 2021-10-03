Logo
Travel

Beijing to resume marathon after one-year COVID-19 suspension
Travel

Beijing to resume marathon after one-year COVID-19 suspension

The marathon is expected to host about 30,000 runners, starting in Tiananmen Square and finishing at Olympic Forest Park.

Beijing to resume marathon after one-year COVID-19 suspension

Leading athletes run past a security agent at Tiananmen square during the Beijing Marathon in Beijing, China, Sep 16, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Damir Sagolj/File Photo)

03 Oct 2021 03:34PM (Updated: 03 Oct 2021 03:34PM)


Beijing will hold its city-wide marathon on Oct 31, resuming the annual race after suspending it last year due to COVID-19, state media Xinhua said on Sunday (Oct 3).

The marathon is expected to host about 30,000 runners, starting in Tiananmen Square and finishing at Olympic Forest Park, Xinhua said, citing organisers.

Ahead of next year's Beijing Winter Olympics, China has been hosting other large events, now that the authorities have largely contained the spread of the coronavirus, first detected in central China two years ago.

Beijing marathoners will be required to stay in the capital at least 21 days before the race, declaring their health status online every day during the period, Xinhua said.

The race will be open to permanent residents of Beijing, aged 20 years or older. Runners must submit proof of vaccination and a negative nucleic acid test to compete.

The organising committee will also invite domestic elite athletes, who will be remain under "closed-loop management" until the end of the competition, Xinhua reported.

The International Olympic Committee said this month the 2022 Olympics will be open to spectators from mainland China only, and unvaccinated athletes must spend 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters/bk

Related Topics

sports Travel

