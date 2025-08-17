Snorkel, island-hop and spot tarsiers in Belitung, one of Indonesia’s best-kept island secrets

The sun has just risen when we wade into the sea with our snorkel gear. Just metres from shore, I’m surprised to find a kaleidoscope of colour blooming beneath calm, translucent water. Vibrant coral clusters – some domed like mushrooms, others ridged like brains – rise from the seabed, teeming with life.

Clownfish dart in and out of anemone homes, while flashes of yellow and green fish shimmer in the sun-dappled shallows. I steer clear of a little valley guarded by bristling black urchins. I marvel: So this is what a healthy, pristine reef looks like.