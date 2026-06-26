Best gua baos in Taipei: 5 places for Taiwan’s iconic pork belly and steamed bun sandwich
The gua bao is a handheld masterpiece of pork, pickles, peanuts and coriander – and a symbol of prosperity to boot. From Michelin-recognised institutions to a nameless roadside stall known only to locals, here are five of Taipei’s best.
The gua bao has evolved into one of Taiwan’s representative street snacks: Fluffy, steaming white buns split in half, filled to overflowing with marinated pork belly, pickled mustard greens, finely ground peanuts and fresh coriander.
Apart from their tastiness, gua baos hold an interesting place in Taiwanese culture. They are traditionally eaten during the Wei Ya festival honouring Tu Di Gong, the god of wealth. Having these meat-filled buns on the table symbolises prosperity for the coming year, locals say.
As for their name, “gua” in Taiwanese Hokkien means "to cut" or "to slit” – the steamed bun, or bao, is cut open and stuffed with fillings, hence the name "cut bun”.
It looks simple, but isn’t. A great gua bao is all about balancing the rich, fatty goodness of the braised pork with the tanginess of the pickled greens; the sweetness of the powdered peanut, which is usually mixed with sugar; and the herbaceous notes of the coriander. The ratio of filling to steamed bun must also be just right. And, of course, there’s the texture of the buns – nobody likes a dried-out or water-logged bao.
So, where should you go in Taipei to get the most satisfying bite of these spunky little buns? To build our list, we surveyed local foodies and industry experts – and taste-tested them ourselves, of course.
1. WU MING GUA BAO
The one that only locals know about, this roadside stall is so low profile that it doesn’t even have a name. Its signboard is simply marked with the wares it sells, so people have dubbed it “Wu Ming”, which translates to “nameless”.
The queue forms well before opening time. Many buy large quantities to take home to friends and family, so the wait can be long.
Instead of one smooth, perfect slab of pork belly, the hot buns are filled with large, luscious chunks of pork. The result is perfectly savoury and you can taste the quality of the soy sauce used in the braise. It’s immediately apparent why the locals love this one.
No 25, Section 3, Ziqiang Road, Yongde Village, Sanchong District, New Taipei City, Taiwan 241
2. YI JIA ZI
This Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognised stall run by third-generation cooks draws an international crowd from early in the morning. Many come for the pork served over rice, in addition to the gua bao.
Yi Jia Zi’s gua bao is perhaps the one put together with the most finesse (although the roadside dining environment belies this). There’s a great balance of flavours. The perfectly cut slab of fatty pork is also a pleasure to behold – and bite into.
They even ask if you want coriander or not, which makes you feel like they really, truly care about you.
79 Kangding Road, Wanhua District, Taipei, Taiwan 108
3. YUAN FANG GUA BAO
This sizeable – and very famous – store in Huaxi Street Night Market in Wanhua stands out for the melt-in-the-mouth texture of the fat, juicy pork, which comes in a large, generous slab and pairs excellently with the fluffiness of the pillowy bun.
The family-run business has 60 years of history, and the result is a very traditional gua bao that’s time-honoured and true.
All the Michelin Bib Gourmand plaques on display are testament to their consistency in serving gua baos that taste exactly the same over all the years.
Huaxi Street Night Market, Stall 161, 17-2 Huaxi Street, Wanhua District, Taipei, Taiwan 108
4. LAN JIA GUA BAO
This is pretty much the OG, which many Taiwanese will tell you they grew up eating. It’s a gua bao that’s on the sweeter side, thanks to the sugared peanut topping.
Here, you can choose from a spectrum of leaner to fattier cuts of pork to go into your bun, so if customisation is your thing, you’ll love having options. If not, the half-half ratio is usually the popular choice.
Located at Gongguan Night Market, it’s open until 10pm at night, which is late for a gua bao spot, so it’s great for those craving a late night pork bun and some pork soup to wash it down.
No 3, Alley 8, Lane 316, Section 3, Roosevelt Rd, Wencheng Village, Zhongzheng District, Taipei, Taiwan 100
5. TRUE BAO MAKER
If you're not into pork, there’s an option for you. This playful izakaya with an anime and gaming theme offers modern, creative and, occasionally, fusion takes on the traditional gua bao.
They have a signature beef gua bao, which comes with the requisite pickles and coriander; and seasonal specials as well, like a beef tongue bao filled with grilled, thick-cut tongue and a big heap of spring onions; as well as a fried dessert bao resembling apple pie.
Not for the purists, of course, but certainly fun.
No 4, Lane 107, Linsen N Rd, Zhengyi Village, Zhongshan District, Taipei, Taiwan 104