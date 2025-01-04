The best hotels in Seoul and Tokyo if you’re travelling for concerts, according to a K-pop and J-pop fan

Music tourism is on the rise globally as more and more fans, including yours truly, opt to catch their favourite acts overseas. Now, there are many reasons for this phenomenon: A deep love for their faves, cheaper tickets, or simply just making the most of their existing travel plans.

Speaking for myself as a K-pop and J-pop fan, I think concerts in South Korea and Japan are on a whole different level in terms of atmosphere. Everyone’s really loud and having a good time, and – especially in Japan – you don’t have to worry about phones blocking your view of the artistes.

Plus, South Korea and Japan are usually the first stops for almost every K-pop and J-pop act – so attendees of these concerts will be the first people in the world to know the setlist of a new tour.

If you’re a music fan thinking about flying to South Korea and Japan this year to watch your favourite artistes live, check out this list of convenient and value-for-money hotels near popular concert venues.

SEOUL