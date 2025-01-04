The best hotels in Seoul and Tokyo if you’re travelling for concerts, according to a K-pop and J-pop fan
As someone who regularly watches concerts in South Korea and Japan, CNA Lifestyle’s Hazeeq Sukri lists some of the most convenient and value-for-money hotels in these countries for concert-goers.
Music tourism is on the rise globally as more and more fans, including yours truly, opt to catch their favourite acts overseas. Now, there are many reasons for this phenomenon: A deep love for their faves, cheaper tickets, or simply just making the most of their existing travel plans.
Speaking for myself as a K-pop and J-pop fan, I think concerts in South Korea and Japan are on a whole different level in terms of atmosphere. Everyone’s really loud and having a good time, and – especially in Japan – you don’t have to worry about phones blocking your view of the artistes.
Plus, South Korea and Japan are usually the first stops for almost every K-pop and J-pop act – so attendees of these concerts will be the first people in the world to know the setlist of a new tour.
If you’re a music fan thinking about flying to South Korea and Japan this year to watch your favourite artistes live, check out this list of convenient and value-for-money hotels near popular concert venues.
SEOUL
Best hotels near Olympic Park (KSPO Dome, Olympic Hall, SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium)
Located in Seoul’s Songpa district, the vast Olympic Park is home to some of South Korea’s most popular concert venues, namely: KSPO Dome, Olympic Hall, and SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium.
If you plan to stay near Olympic Park during your trip, you’ll be glad to know that it’s also close to the Lotte World theme park.
Hotel 2.4
As someone who’s attended numerous concerts at KSPO Dome, I highly recommend Hotel 2.4 if you’re on a budget and looking for a fuss-free and cheap spot that’s close to Olympic Park. I can’t stress enough how convenient it is to not be stuck in a subway station with the post-concert crowd.
The rooms at Hotel 2.4 are reasonably big, with the smallest measuring 22.1 sq m and boasting a king-size bed. Rates start at 70,000 won (S$65) per night on its official website but it is possible to get better rates on other travel sites.
Address: 55-16 Ogeum-ro 11-gil, Bangi-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Check-in time: 6pm
Seoul Olympic Parktel
If you want to travel elsewhere conveniently and have more cash to splash, head to Seoul Olympic Parktel. It’s located within Olympic Park itself – albeit at the park’s edge – so you’re still getting that convenience but with a beautiful scenery to boot.
There are many things to love about Seoul Olympic Parktel. Firstly, this hotel is home to one of the best breakfast buffets I’ve had in South Korea, with a wide spread of dishes including bulgogi beef, japchae, fried chicken and kimchi.
Next, thanks to the hotel being surrounded by multiple bus stops, it is extremely easy to travel to other places within Seoul. There’s even a direct bus to Incheon International Airport from Seoul Olympic Parktel.
Last but not least, there’s a GS25 outlet at the hotel’s basement which operates 24/7. Here, you’ll find a big selection of ready-to-eat food and snacks to satifsy your late-night hunger pangs. Rates start at 176,000 won (S$164) per night.
Address: 448 Olympic-ro, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea; Check-in time: 3pm
Best hotel near Seoul Sports Complex (Seoul Olympic Stadium, Jamsil Arena)
Also located in Seoul’s Songpa district is Seoul Sports Complex which boasts the Seoul Olympic Stadium and Jamsil Arena. Unlike Olympic Park, Seoul Sports Complex is closer to Gangnam.
As such, I highly recommend skipping the surrounding hotels near the complex and finding one that’s in Gangnam to get the best bang for your buck.
GLAD Gangnam COEX Center
In my experience, GLAD Gangnam COEX Center is the place to be if you’re looking for that sweet spot between accessibility and affordability. Located right next to the Samseong subway station, the hotel is just one train stop – or a 15-minute walk – away from Seoul Sports Complex.
With rates starting at 138,000 won (S$123) per night, GLAD Gangnam COEX Center is one of the more affordable hotel options in Gangnam and is a short walk away from multiple tourist hot spots including Coex Aquarium, Starfield Library and Bongeunsa Temple.
There are multiple restaurants within the hotel itself, including a steakhouse. You can also clean your clothes with the laundry machines at the hotel’s basement.
Address: 610 Teheran-ro, Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea; Check-in time: 3pm
TOKYO
Best hotel near Tokyo Dome
Tokyo Dome is the largest covered stadium in Japan – making it a popular concert venue for established music acts. Part of the Tokyo Dome City entertainment complex, it is also close to multiple attractions including the spa-amusement park facility LaQua. As such, I recommend staying within the vicinity to make the most of your trip.
Richmond Hotel Tokyo Suidobashi
Out of the many superb hotels near Tokyo Dome, Richmond Hotel Tokyo Suidobashi takes my pick simply because of its affordability and the fact that it’s right above a Don Quijote outlet.
Rates start at 19,300 yen (S$168) on its official website but you can definitely score lower prices via other travel sites. The rooms here are bigger than most Japanese business hotels, so you’ll be able to leave your luggage open and still walk around your room.
Walking to either Korakuen or Suidobashi stations from Richmond Hotel Tokyo Suidobashi takes less than eight minutes.
Pro tip: If you’re coming to Richmond Hotel Tokyo Suidobashi via Narita Airport, you can enjoy a more convenient commute simply by taking the limousine bus, dropping off at Tokyo Dome Hotel, and crossing the road.
Address: 1 Chome-33-9 Hongo, Bunkyo City, Tokyo 113-0033, Japan; Check-in time: 2pm
Best hotel near Ajinomoto Stadium
Located in Tokyo’s Chofu suburb, Ajinomoto Stadium is increasingly becoming a venue of choice for global music acts such as NCT and Twice. While there are a few affordable hotels near Ajinomoto Stadium, I would recommend skipping them in favour of those near Chofu station to enjoy more sights and accessibility to Chofu’s signature spots.
Plus, depending on the event, there might also be special shuttle buses that transport you from Ajinomoto Stadium to Chofu station on concert days.
Chofu Creston Hotel
The rooms at Chofu Creston Hotel are some of the biggest I’ve seen in a Japanese hotel, so that’s immediately a plus. The hotel is located within Parco Chofu, giving you direct access to many restaurants and stores including ABC Mart and Muji.
The hotel has direct buses to popular Chofu attractions including Jindai Botanical Gardens and the Chofu Aerospace Center, as well as to both Haneda and Narita Airports.
Rates here start at 10,800 yen (S$94) per night.
Address: 1-38-1 Kojimacho, Level 8 to 10, Chofu Parco, Chofu City, Tokyo 182-0026, Japan; Check-in time: 3pm