Bagels, bombolonis, tiramisu: 9 pastry spots in Kuala Lumpur and Klang Valley you should visit
Take a bite out of these pastry hotspots which have treats to satisfy every type of sweet tooth, from classic croissants to trendy tiramisu.
The F&B scene in KL and Klang Valley has never been short of options, but recent years have seen it become sweeter as more patisseries, bakeries and cafes get added to the mix.
Some of these pastry spots specialise in the classics – think buttery croissants and crispy yet chewy bagels – while others offer trendy, Reels-worthy treats like stuffed bombolonis and tiramisu.
Here are nine places worth bookmarking for your next weekend getaway.
1. KLCG CONFECTIONERY & BAKERY
Located within a picturesque bungalow is one of KL’s most popular weekend brunch and pastry places, where you’ll find decadent creations such as Chocolate Supreme Cromboloni (croissant-bomboloni hybrid), Pistachio Supreme Cromboloni and Mochi Frasier Petit Gateau (mini strawberry sponge cake).
While the crombolonis are KLCG’s claim to fame (as numerous TikToks and Reels can attest to), there is much more to this cafe than that as you can also find traditional croissants, sourdough bread, bagels, and danishes.
If you visit on an empty stomach, fret not as the cafe offers plenty of choices in the way of Western fare such as burgers, Big Breakfast, foccaccias and pastas.
For those looking to takeaway or who are in a rush, you can also order breads, pastries, and cakes via KLCG’s website for pickup. Orders can be placed as far as two weeks ahead.
Where: Ampang (204A, Ampang Blvd, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 55000 Kuala Lumpur) and Medan Pasar (Lot A-GF-03, Kompleks Pejabat Damansara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur).
2. CROISSERIE ARTISAN BAKERY
This French-inspired Damansara Heights staple is a longtime favourite among the area’s residents and, as its name suggests, it’s most known for its croissants. Every pastry is layered to flaky perfection and made with French butter, making it a must-have for true fans. Other popular items include the Salmon & Spinach Quiche and Kouign-amann, a sweet, round French pastry that’s often described as a cross between a croissant and palmier.
Beyond pastries, Croisserie also offers whole cakes in flavours such as Raspberry Rose Lychee, Cheese & Vanilla and Tarte Mont Blanc Cassis (classic Mont Blanc chestnut with whipped cream and blackcurrant). If you’re in town for a celebration, you can preorder them three days in advance.
Where: 33-35, Jalan Medan Setia 1, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur.
3. DOU DOU BAKE
Nestled in a quiet part of Petaling Jaya that’s home to old-school shops and minimalist cafes alike, Dou Dou Bake has become synonymous with sourdough croissants and creative seasonal specials. Bestsellers include the Lotus & Sea Salt Bun and Kouign-amann, alongside a rotation of laminated pastries like Pain au Suisse and Croque Madame.
Small yet inviting, customers can have breakfast while taking in views of the artfully landscaped garden near the cafe. After you’ve polished your plate, you can even hop outside to take a few OOTDs for the feed.
Due to the cosier space and its popularity, Dou Dou Bake can get pretty packed in the late mornings, so come early if you can (it opens at 7.30am). Alternatively, you can opt for next-day pickup and collect your orders between 9am and 6pm daily.
Where: 38, Jalan SS 4c/5, Taman Rasa Sayang, 47301 Petaling Jaya.
4. GRUMPY BAGELS
Despite its name, Grumpy Bagels is almost certain to put a smile on your face with its scenic location – a converted bungalow filled with natural light and rustic wooden touches – and tempting spread of bagels.
The menu ranges from savoury to sweet, and if you’d like to sample bagels from both ends of the spectrum, the Garlic Cream Cheese and Matcha Red Bean Mochi are the cafe’s top sellers.
If you’re not sure whether bagels suffice for a meal, the bagel sandwich menu here might change your mind. Try the BEC Bagel, which consists of toasted bagels with streaky beef bacon or smoked chicken ham, hash brown, scrambled eggs wrapped in shredded mozzarella cheese and melted cheddar. For something a tad more experimental, there’s also the Honey Bee Bagel, which is similar to the BEC save for a drizzle of warm honey.
Where: 8, Jalan Kamuning, Off Jalan Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur.
5. UNIVERSAL BAKEHOUSE
The retro, minimalist signboard is usually the first thing that catches one’s eye as you walk down the shophouse-lined street.
But the real stars, of course, are the goods that are freshly baked daily – including the sourdough loaves, which are available as a whole loaf or half loaf.
The menu, while relatively minimalist, offers plenty of room for customisation. The Bread & Butter Roast, which comprises two slices of sourdough with French butter and Maldon sea salt, can be paired with nearly 20 different types of housemade butter, spread, and even tinned seafood.
Besides that, you can’t go wrong with their scones, which are served with French butter and house-made raspberry jam. For something equal parts sweet and zesty, go for the Calamansi Lime Cake, which is topped with a sweet and tangy cream cheese icing.
Where: Damansara Kim (21, Jalan SS 20/11, Damansara Kim, 47400 Petaling Jaya) and Ampang (G-24, The Campus Ampang, Jalan Kolam Air Lama, Mukim, Hulu Kelang, 68800 Ampang, Selangor)
6. DONA BAKEHOUSE
Originally from Johor, the restaurant expanded to KL and now occupies a ground-floor shop lot in an office tower close to the TRX MRT station. With its stylish cursive logo and warm terracotta interior, it’s hard to miss.
For pastries, fans love the Classic Pain Suisse, Hazelnut Pain Suisse, Pistachio Rose Croissant and Pistachio Raspberry Cake. Pair these with its popular Piccolo latte or Rose Latte, and you’re all set for the afternoon. Depending on when you visit, you’ll also find limited-edition bakes featuring seasonal ingredients.
Its hot food menu is extensive as well, as you’ll find salads, sourdough toasties, breakfast food, rice bowls, pasta, and even kombucha on tap. Do take note, however: There’s a 1.5-hour dining limit during peak hours.
Where: L1-01, 39, TSLAW Tower, Jalan Kamuning, Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur.
7. YODMILK
This bagel joint is the definition of “small but mighty”. A tiny shop lot wedged within a bustling commercial area in Subang Jaya, it nonetheless keeps the crowds coming for its fresh yet affordable bagels.
To start, you can choose from six types of plain bagels: Original, cheese, cranberry, cocoa, charcoal and original pretzel. From there you can choose from over 20 fillings, which range from the conventional (cream cheese, garlic spread) to the innovative (taro spread, haw flakes cranberry cream cheese).
The taro spread is a surprising favourite among loyal patrons, while others vouch for the matcha spread, smoked chicken ham cream cheese and spring onion cream cheese.
Looking for something to wash it down with? We recommend the matcha latte. Although YODmilk is known for its bagels, its take on the hottest drink of the moment gets a lot of praise as well.
Where: 54, Jalan USJ 10/1B, Subang Jaya, 47620 Petaling Jaya.
8. YELLOW BRICK ROAD
While not as new as some of the names on this list (it was established in 2015), Yellow Brick Road still deserves a mention for its enduringly popular tiramisu.
Many places have tried to create their own or put their own spin on the Italian dessert but Yellow Brick Road is known among KL-ites as one of the OGs for its perfect balance of mascarpone, coffee and chocolate. Plus, you can give it an extra kick by adding a shot of Bailey’s for just RM5 (US$1.18).
So popular is the tiramisu here that it often runs out quite quickly, so be sure to visit early in the day.
For something with more of a local flavour, opt for the Peter Pandan pancakes. The pandan-infused pancakes are served with caramelised and fresh jackfruit, and salted caramel ice cream, then topped with gula Melaka sauce.
Where: A-GF-03, 5th Place@The Five, No.49 Kompleks Pejabat Damansara, Jalan Dungun, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur.
9. SUGAR & I
Arguably one of the first brands to spearhead bombolonis in Malaysia, Sugar & I continues to grow in popularity thanks to their pastries’ fluffy, pillowy texture and flavourful fillings.
Although the bomboloni is an Italian recipe, Sugar & I makes it their own with fillings like Duo-Rian (a blend of Musang King and durian kaya) and Niko Neko Matcha.
From its humble roots as an online business, Sugar & I has now grown into a full-fledged business with not one, but two brick-and-mortar locations. And you can find more than just bombolonis – there are light and airy Japanese creampuffs and the new signature Bozza, a bomboloni-pizza hybrid.
Sugar & I also offers plenty of gift delivery options with special packaging for various occasions.
Where: Subang Jaya (110, Jalan SS 14/1, Ss 14, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor) and Bukit Bintang (G-76, Ground Floor, Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport, 2, Jalan Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur).