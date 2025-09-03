Bagels, bombolonis, tiramisu: 9 pastry spots in Kuala Lumpur and Klang Valley you should visit

The F&B scene in KL and Klang Valley has never been short of options, but recent years have seen it become sweeter as more patisseries, bakeries and cafes get added to the mix.

Some of these pastry spots specialise in the classics – think buttery croissants and crispy yet chewy bagels – while others offer trendy, Reels-worthy treats like stuffed bombolonis and tiramisu.

Here are nine places worth bookmarking for your next weekend getaway.

1. KLCG CONFECTIONERY & BAKERY

Located within a picturesque bungalow is one of KL’s most popular weekend brunch and pastry places, where you’ll find decadent creations such as Chocolate Supreme Cromboloni (croissant-bomboloni hybrid), Pistachio Supreme Cromboloni and Mochi Frasier Petit Gateau (mini strawberry sponge cake).