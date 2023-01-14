Why you shouldn’t forget Bintan's swanky resorts and sparkly fireflies if you’re making revenge travel plans

I am poking around a wet market, peering at all manner of fresh catch, from the small but tasty ikan kuning to the larger talang or double spotted queenfish, which I initially mistake for tuna. A street cat saunters by, clearly focused on scavenging scraps.

Then, a fishmonger lifts a mallet over his head to deal a quick blow to a fish someone has chosen for their next meal. Cowardly meat-eater that I am, I flinch and turn away, but not soon enough to avoid witnessing his death strike from the corner of my eye.

Even though it has been years since I last visited a wet market, preferring to get my groceries delivered to my doorstep, there is a sense of familiarity as I inhale the tang of brine and observe the bustle of activity at the Barek Motor Fish Market in Bintan. It reminds me of the times when I used to tag along with my grandmother to the wet market as a child.