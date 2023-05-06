You can stay like royalty in these 6 British castles in the United Kingdom and still afford it

“The sheer drama of the past thousand years of royal history in Great Britain is like a long-running soap opera,” said Tracy Borman, a London-based royal historian and the author of Crown & Sceptre, a history of the British monarchy from William the Conqueror to Charles III.

“You’ve got the king who marries six times, the virgin queen, the crown changing hands numerous times on the battlefield, abdication, usurpations, scandal. It’s basically the best drama you could ever hope for.”

Sleeping in a castle can feel like playing a bit part in that sweeping tale. “When people stay in a castle they never forget it,” said Roger Masterson (aka the Castle Man), founder of Celtic Castles, a travel company and booking platform that works with more than 100 castles across the United Kingdom.

In the past year, Masterson said he had noticed an increase in Scottish castle bookings in particular, which he attributed to the coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and the royal family’s journey back to London from Balmoral Castle, where the queen often spent her vacations. “It really showed off Scotland at its best,” he said.

These six British castles may not be Balmoral, but they still give travellers a chance to steep themselves in history and get a taste of living, if not like royalty, at least like nobility.

HEVER CASTLE