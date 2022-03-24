Road trip to Cairns: Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and must-see places on your travel checklist

However, if you’re up for some excitement, go whitewater rafting at the Tully Gorge National Park where you’ll raft through an incredible gorge that offers both tranquil water within the rainforest and exhilarating rapids.

ON THE FINAL STRETCH TO CAIRNS

From Mission Beach to Cairns, this drive is short compared to the 1,700km you just took from Brisbane.

This drive will give you an amazing city view of Cairns, much welcomed after traipsing through the coastal and inland rainforests. Don’t forget to drive by Innisfail to see the Art Deco architecture and for the active, check out the Misty Mountains Trail – here you get to do long-distance hikes with walking trails amid a high-altitude forest.

And just like that, within a two-hour drive, you have arrived in Cairns.

PLACES TO SEE FROM CAIRNS – ADVENTURE CENTRAL AND BEYOND

This city in Queensland isn’t called the adventure city of Australia for nothing. With the Great Barrier Reef off its coast and UNESCO World Heritage sites where 80 per cent of its land is protected under a World Heritage listing, Cairns is just bursting with things to do and places to see.

PITSTOP #8: THE GREAT BARRIER REEF

No one makes a trip to Cairns without visiting the Great Barrier Reef. The biggest attraction in Cairns and undoubtedly one to behold, it’s the world’s largest reef system and home to 10 per cent of the world’s fish species. It is spread across 2,600km along the coast of Queensland where you can explore 900 islands, with 2,900 individual reefs.