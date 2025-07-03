Chan Brothers Travel to offer more tours, flights to Bhutan following partnership with Department of Tourism, Drukair
Chan Brothers Travel is the sole travel agency offering chartered direct flight tours to Bhutan.
Chan Brothers Travel is launching more Bhutan tours operated via exclusive chartered direct flights by Drukair, Bhutan’s national carrier.
This comes after the travel agency reaffirmed its commitment to promoting Bhutan as a must-visit travel destination for discerning travellers, following a meeting between its executive director with Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Jun 29 and with the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment, Namgyal Dorji, on Jun 30.
On Friday (Jul 4), the travel agency will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Drukair in Singapore, formalising a shared mission to connect the two countries through exclusive chartered direct flight tours.
The number of chartered flights has expanded significantly – from six last year to a total of 30 scheduled across this year and next – in response to the growing demand for travel to Bhutan.
Chan Brothers Travel, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, is the sole travel agency offering such privileged air access, according to a press release.
“Bhutan stands apart as a destination of quiet power – where nature and culture exist in profound harmony. It is a privilege to pioneer exclusive chartered direct flight tours into the Kingdom to meet growing demand, particularly during peak travel seasons,” said Chan Guat Cheng, executive director of Chan Brothers Travel.
“This collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Drukair affirms our leadership in the Singapore outbound travel market. We look forward to paving the way for more travellers to explore Bhutan in deeper, more meaningful ways.”