Chan Brothers Travel launches wellness-themed Journey Within experience, with trips to Bhutan and Japan
Chan Brothers Travel's new Journey Within initiative debuts with a seven-day trip to Bhutan and an eight-day trip to Japan's alpine region.
Chan Brothers Travel has launched its new Journey Within experience, which features wellness-centric itineraries, an initiative the travel agency claims is "Singapore’s first science-led, outcome-measured inspirational travel series".
As such, each trip will revolve around three tenets: restore, relate and reveal.
"Each experience is shaped around a simple intention: to restore the body and mind, to relate more deeply to the places and people one encounters, and to reveal what is often missed in the pace of ordinary life," wrote Chan Brothers Travel in a press statement.
At the end of each trip, participants will receive a personalised Wellbeing Dividend report that uses "validated scientific instruments" to measure changes and better understand the trip's impact on their emotional clarity and personal fulfilment.
Marking the debut of the series are the 8-day Japan Alpine Route Journey Within and the 7-day Bhutan Journey Within trips.
The former will take participants to the likes of Gifu, Nagano, Fuji and more as they visit tranquil lakes, quaint markets and calming natural spots.
The latter will take travellers through valleys as they visit nature parks, temples and enjoy local delights.
Chan Brothers Travel will host a preview of Journey Within on Jul 4, from 3pm to 5pm, at Chan Brothers Travel Powerhouse located on the seventh level of Fook Hai Building. The event is open to the public and those interested can register via this website.