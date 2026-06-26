Chan Brothers Travel launches wellness-themed Journey Within experience, with trips to Bhutan and Japan

Chan Brothers Travel has launched its new Journey Within experience, which features wellness-centric itineraries, an initiative the travel agency claims is "Singapore’s first science-led, outcome-measured inspirational travel series".

As such, each trip will revolve around three tenets: restore, relate and reveal.

"Each experience is shaped around a simple intention: to restore the body and mind, to relate more deeply to the places and people one encounters, and to reveal what is often missed in the pace of ordinary life," wrote Chan Brothers Travel in a press statement.

At the end of each trip, participants will receive a personalised Wellbeing Dividend report that uses "validated scientific instruments" to measure changes and better understand the trip's impact on their emotional clarity and personal fulfilment.