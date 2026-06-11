Football fever lands at Changi Airport with new film, free match screenings and fan activities
The new short film features a special cameo by local football legend Fandi Ahmad alongside players of Singapore's national team.
Changi Airport is getting into the World Cup spirit with a new short film featuring members of Singapore’s national team and a special cameo by local football legend Fandi Ahmad alongside free match screenings and football-themed activities across its terminals.
Released on Thursday (Jun 11) across Changi Airport’s social media channels, the two-minute, 10-second film – titled Where The World Comes To Play – stars Singapore national team captain Hariss Harun, head coach Gavin Lee and players Jacob Mahler, Shawal Anuar, Kyoga Nakamura and Tyan Foong.
At the end of the film, Fandi makes his appearance.
The film follows a football being passed through various attractions at Changi Airport and Jewel, including the Rain Vortex, The Wonderfall and Dreamscape.
The airport will also host free live screenings of football matches from Jun 12 to Jul 20. Matches will be shown at St3ps in Terminal 3's public area at Basement 2 and at TV lounges located in the transit areas of Terminals 1 to 4.
The airport will also come alive with activities, like the Football Champions Trail at Terminal 3, an interactive experience featuring 11 stops with football-themed quizzes and challenges. Participants can gradually unlock shopping and dining deals worth more than S$50 in total and receive a complimentary ticket to the Bouncing Net at Jewel Canopy Park upon completion of the trail.
Travellers in transit can join football-themed games testing balance, strength and reflexes for a chance to win prizes, including the top prize of 200,000 Changi Rewards points worth S$1,000. According to Changi Airport’s website, Changi Rewards can be converted to e-vouchers, Krisflyer miles or redeemed for exclusive rewards.
This line-up of activities are part of Changi Airport’s efforts to celebrate the ongoing football season and welcome football fans passing through Singapore.
As for Singapore’s national football team, known as the Lions, they are getting ready for the ASEAN Championship Hyundai Cup and Asian Cup.