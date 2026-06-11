Football fever lands at Changi Airport with new film, free match screenings and fan activities

Released on Thursday (Jun 11) across Changi Airport’s social media channels, the two-minute, 10-second film – titled Where The World Comes To Play – stars Singapore national team captain Hariss Harun, head coach Gavin Lee and players Jacob Mahler, Shawal Anuar, Kyoga Nakamura and Tyan Foong.

At the end of the film, Fandi makes his appearance.