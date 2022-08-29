At this upcoming resort at Changi Village, you can spend the night in upcycled public buses

You’ve likely fallen asleep in buses many times in your life because of early morning starts or long days at work. In the future, you can choose to do so in comfort – on a bed and not with your head resting on the shoulder of your seatmate – when the tentatively named The Bus Resort opens at Changi Village in the second quarter of next year.

Located next to Changi Village’s hawker centre, the new sustainability-focused resort will be made up of upcycled public buses. The project from Singapore travel agency WTS Travel and its partners, had its groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday (Aug 28).

According to a media release, this is the first resort in Southeast Asia that will use reconstructed buses as guest rooms, providing the buses with a new lease of life. There will also be an events and experiences centre within the resort, for activities such as Pilates, yoga and other mindfulness-focused experiences.