Kayaking, haunted tours and bees: An adventure-packed Changi staycation at this new farm stay

While browsing online for new experiences, I came across the curiously named farm stay House of Melissa Evelin (don’t ask me who she is – she’s fictional). Turns out, it's actually one of the Changi chalets that's been converted into a boutique hotel of sorts – or more accurately, a villa.

At S$600 per night, the villa accommodates four to six people. It’s admittedly not the cheapest staycation if you're going solo or as a couple, but with access to the entire villa and the outdoor lawn, it’s ideal for groups of friends or family.

And if you've got the budget to level up the staycation, there are workshops, experiences and meals available for additional fees.