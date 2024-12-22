Kayaking, haunted tours and bees: An adventure-packed Changi staycation at this new farm stay
Looking for a new experience for your next staycation in Singapore? House of Melissa Evelin is a new chalet-turned-boutique hotel that offers hands-on adventures in a colonial-inspired villa with a sea view.
I’ve always loved staycations in Singapore, especially when you’ve only got a weekend to spare. But when it comes to choosing the right spot, I’m not just looking for a comfy accommodation. I’m after the whole experience – the surroundings, the vibe, the things you can explore nearby.
While browsing online for new experiences, I came across the curiously named farm stay House of Melissa Evelin (don’t ask me who she is – she’s fictional). Turns out, it's actually one of the Changi chalets that's been converted into a boutique hotel of sorts – or more accurately, a villa.
At S$600 per night, the villa accommodates four to six people. It’s admittedly not the cheapest staycation if you're going solo or as a couple, but with access to the entire villa and the outdoor lawn, it’s ideal for groups of friends or family.
And if you've got the budget to level up the staycation, there are workshops, experiences and meals available for additional fees.
This project is the brainchild of the Sundowner Nature Experience Centre, a team known for hosting beekeeping and wood-fired pizza-making workshops in Siglap.
Co-owner Clarence Chua is an outdoorsy guy who grew up with a love for catching bugs and later pursued a career in landscaping. After finding this spot near the Changi Sailing Club, he decided it was time to blend his love for nature with his idea of a staycation. They even rescue bees. So yes, I was definitely intrigued.
A COLONIAL-INSPIRED VILLA
The villa is a cosy yet charming retreat, featuring two bedrooms – one queen and one double – and two bathrooms. The spacious living area is stocked with a shelf of books and DVDs (yes, we're going old-school), a vinyl player, and a retro Nintendo for that extra dose of nostalgia. There’s even a bar cart for mixing your own cocktails. Additionally, two dedicated rooms are available for activities such as fermentation workshops or private dining experiences.
House of Melissa Evelin is pet-friendly, so you’re welcome to bring your dog or cat. But the property also has its own "pets" – ants. Yes, you read that correctly. Don’t worry, though; Chua assured me that chalk around their tanks keeps them from escaping. During my stay, I spotted a few ants in my room, but it turns out they weren’t escapees – just tiny intruders from outside.
Step outside, and you’ll find a lawn where chickens and quails roam, a pond where ducks splash around, and a garden full of herbs and plants that you can harvest for garnishing your cocktails. The outdoor kitchen features a wood-fired oven for pizza workshops, and there’s even an outdoor cinema for watching movies under the stars (if you're lucky).
A complimentary light breakfast is included, while lunch and dinner are available as add-ons. Alternatively, the Changi Village hawker centre is just a 15-minute walk away.
KAYAK EXPEDITION TO CHANGI CREEK
During my stay, I had the opportunity to try a variety of activities available as add-ons.
Chua was my tour guide for a kayak expedition to Changi Creek. Having never kayaked in Singapore or explored its mangroves, I didn’t have high expectations – especially when comparing it to the wild mangroves I’ve seen in places such as Australia.
It took about 45 minutes to an hour to reach the mangroves, partly because, well, I stopped a few times to snap photos. Along the way, we passed the Changi Ferry Terminal, where ferries to Pulau Ubin depart, and the final stretch of Changi Beach. As we neared Changi Creek, the bustle of the city seemed to fade away, replaced by a sense of serenity. Except for the planes flying over every five minutes, that is – but I’ll admit, it was pretty cool to watch them zoom by.
Changi Creek was a little slice of nature I didn’t even know existed in Singapore. Paddling quietly through the narrow waterways, surrounded by lush greenery and a dense canopy of twisting roots and branches, the atmosphere was almost mystical. I found myself in awe, feeling so peaceful in the heart of a city like Singapore. That is, until I smashed into a few tree branches and briefly feared for my inflatable kayak’s life.
The adrenaline junkie in me was secretly hoping to spot a crocodile (though, honestly, I would’ve regretted that). Instead, we only caught sight of a tortoise and some birds. I was also given litter-grabber to collect any plastic or debris we found in the water. The most exciting part? Lying flat on our backs to slide under bridges without banging our heads during high tide.
As the sun got hotter, the idea of an hour-long kayak back to the villa sounded like a real workout. Thankfully Chua came to the rescue with a surprise stop along Changi Beach, where he whipped up some ramyeon on a portable stove. Talk about beachside dining with a view.
LOOKING FOR THE QUEEN BEE
I’ve always been terrified of bees. So, when I heard that a beekeeping activity was on the agenda, I immediately second-guessed my decision to sign up.
The House of Melissa Evelin team had migrated some of their bees from Siglap to this farm, and on the outdoor lawn, a couple of beehives were set up. Chua suited me up in protective gear, and when we opened the first beehive, I was greeted by a swarm of bees. My heart raced, but once I was reassured that the bees wouldn’t be able to sting me through the suit, I calmed down enough to watch them closely.
It was mesmerising to see how purposeful and busy each bee was, with some darting off to nearby flowers to collect nectar and pollen. I was so close that I could see the details of their delicate wings in motion and their tiny bodies wriggling in and out of the hive entrance. I even spotted the queen bee!
My task was to harvest some honey to accompany our dinner, and Chua showed me how to identify which combs were filled with honey. Of course, this meant I actually had to touch the hives and bees, which sent them into a mild panic.
Chua assured me the trick to calming them down was to create some smoke, as it helps relax them – like a little bee aromatherapy. I set a small piece of something on fire, and it worked. I was able to harvest a small comb while the bees continued to happily work around my hands. Fascinating, indeed.
HOW TO HANDLE YOUR FRESH CATCHI’ve squashed my fair share of cockroaches, but actually killing for food? That’s an entirely different ballgame.
Another activity available as an add-on is a three-course private dinner prepared by the in-house head chef. But before you can enjoy the meal, you’ll first have to prepare it – from scratch.
What you get depends on the menu for the day. I was relieved to find out it wasn’t one of the chickens I’d quickly befriended from the coop. But the task ahead wasn’t any easier, even if it was a crab.
Before I could even think about that, I had to figure out how to hold the crab – no easy feat, considering I’d never handled one with its pincers untied. The next step was far worse. Killing one requires a clean cut straight through the abdomen, and I could barely bring myself to do it. My eyes welled up, and poor Chua had to step in to finish the job for me. In that moment, I seriously wondered if I should just become a vegan.
When that perfectly cooked crab, tossed with fresh linguine, landed on my plate, I thought to myself: "Maybe being vegan isn't in the cards today."
EXPLORING CHANGI'S HAUNTED CORNERS
When you think of Changi, Old Changi Hospital likely comes to mind. We all know it's known for supposedly being haunted, but I’d never been close to the hospital before. I’ve only seen it from a distance while driving past, and even then, it looks eerie enough. But during this tour, we found ourselves right in front of the entrance. I did say I wanted to rediscover this side of Singapore, but I didn’t expect to do so through a haunted tour.
Our tour guide, Eugene Tay from Supernatural Confessions, met us at the villa and gave some background on why Changi is home to so many allegedly haunted places. We then set off from the villa for a walking tour around some of these spots before finally reaching Old Changi Hospital.
If you’ve never been, the entrance to Old Changi Hospital is at the end of a steep, winding road. The walk up gave me a moment to mentally prepare myself (or, more accurately, to get even more nervous). It was completely dark, and we were guided only by the beam of the guide’s flashlight.
As we approached the entrance, a car suddenly appeared, driving toward us. I wondered, “Can everyone see this car, or is it just me?” Thankfully, everyone else reacted to it too. It was a police car. Two officers stepped out and asked what we were doing there. You’re not allowed to enter the hospital compound (no thanks, even if we were allowed!), but you can approach the entrance.
The tour guide seemed accustomed to this, as he conducts tours there regularly. He showed his license, and the police seemed satisfied. Before they left, they said, "Stay safe." That gave me chills.
I’m a fan of horror, but at the same time, I’m not. I’m curious, but I don’t really want to see anything. As mentioned, the only thing we could see was the building illuminated by the guide’s powerful flashlight, and I did try to spot something unusual.
But you know how it is – sometimes when you're in an eerie situation, your brain starts to turn ordinary shadows into something more sinister. I might’ve scared myself a few times when I stepped on a crunchy leaf, but other than that, we made it back to the villa in one piece. The tour guide did offer me some sage just in case any spirits decided to follow me home. Better to be safe, I guess.
OTHER EXPERIENCES
Amid all the adventure, I also tried my hand at fermenting kimchi and kombucha, making pizza from scratch, sailing (well, mostly watching how to sail while enjoying a glass of bubbly and a cheese platter), and even learning the art of composting.
So, who is this place for? It's perfect for families or groups of friends looking for a unique staycation.
If an overnight stay isn’t what you’re after, you can still enjoy the activities, making it an option for private events such as corporate team-building, birthday celebrations, or even weddings.
As for me? I found myself reaching for my phone less during my stay, instead spending time even observing the ants in the house. I left with a newfound appreciation for Changi, food, and my own limits.
But would I kill another crab? That’s going to be a hard no from me.
CNA Lifestyle stayed at House of Melissa Evelin at the invitation of The Sundowner. It's located at 344 Netheravon Road, Changi Village.