Can ChatGPT plan your vacation? Here’s what to know about AI and travel

One day soon, in the artificial-intelligence-powered future, a vacation might start by telling your smartphone something like this: “I want to take a four-day trip to Los Angeles in June, whenever airfares and hotel rates are best, using loyalty rewards points. I want to hit a history museum and an amusement park, and then I’d like a 7pm dinner reservation near the hotel at a restaurant with vegan options and a great wine list.” And your phone spits out the perfect itinerary.

But for now, travellers using ChatGPT – the powerful new AI software that is already offering creative cocktail recipes and writing college papers – may have to temper their expectations.

Oded Battat, general manager at Traveland, a travel agency in Bridgeport, Connecticut, asked ChatGPT for outings he might offer his clients going to Tuscany, Italy, to see if it could help him with his work. He got a list of 14 activities, including winery tours and museum visits, with a stop for gelato in the town square of the medieval hill town San Gimignano.

“I knew of all these things,” Battat said, but he added that ChatGPT saved him the hassle of collecting all the information and delivered it in a format he was able to email to one of the clients.

ChatGPT, the service Battat has begun using, burst onto the scene in November, and it has already begun to shake up tech-driven industries, including travel.

Unlike the AI that’s already familiar to most consumers – think website chatbots – ChatGPT is “generative,” meaning it can analyse or summarise content from a huge set of information, including webpages, books and other writing available on the internet, and use that data to create original new content. Its advanced natural language capabilities also mean it understands and responds in a more conversational way.