I discovered Chiang Mai’s quieter side: Coffee farms, village stays and forest bathing

Chiang Mai is a popular destination for Singapore travellers, with part of its appeal lying in its combination of city life and nature. You can spend your days exploring temples, stopping at cafes and browsing night markets, then head into the surrounding mountains for a change of scenery.

On this trip, though, the countryside was more than a scenic escape. A nature-focused itinerary, which Singapore-based travel agency Aveson Travel and the Tourism Authority of Thailand invited us to try, introduced us to communities whose lives and livelihoods are closely tied to the land. There was coffee with the farmer who grew the beans, meals made with freshly harvested produce and a stay overlooking rice paddies.

There was also my first attempt at forest bathing. I wasn’t quite sure what to expect, but figured I’d be hugging at least one tree.