Going cashless in China is easier than ever – I even had my bubble tea delivered by a drone

With over 132 million international tourists last year, China is a really hot destination. And unlike other countries, it's entirely possible not to pay for anything with paper money. In fact, you may get looks for trying to do so, because it's likely they won't have change for you – the proportion of money in circulation in cash was just 3.7 per cent in 2023.

Having been to China a few times in the last decade, I've always felt the need to bring cash along with me. But my last few trips made me realise I was being silly. I didn't need to convert any cash at Changi Airport, and carry wads of paper notes in a plastic envelope.

Instead, all I needed to do was to make sure I had set up my WeChat or Alipay account correctly, which would allow me to just pay with a QR code. And doing so is very simple – you just need to set up your WeChat or Alipay account, link your credit card to it, and you're all done.