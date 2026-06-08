Australian artist CJ Hendry brings immersive Flower Market and JuJu World to Gardens by the Bay

The first is Flower Market, which will run from Jun 10 to 14. The experience will transform the venue into a massive fantastical flower stand filled with plush blooms, inspired by Hendry’s popular installations that drew long queues during their runs in cities like New York, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and Sydney.

The Singapore edition of the exhibition, which is free, will include over 30 flower varieties, including the Papilionanthe Miss Joaquim – Singapore's national flower – the Raffles' Pitcher Plant and the Singapore Ginger Flower. Visitors are invited to choose and create their own bouquets, with the first flower complimentary upon entry.