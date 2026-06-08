Australian artist CJ Hendry brings immersive Flower Market and JuJu World to Gardens by the Bay
The IMBA Theatre at Gardens by the Bay will host the Flower Market from Jun 10 to 14, and JuJu World, the world's first inflatable experience dedicated to Hendry’s very own collectible toy series, from Jun 20 to Jul 18.
Flowers will bloom all over IMBA Theatre at Gardens by the Bay like never before as acclaimed Australian artist Catherine Jenna Hendry, better known as CJ Hendry, makes her Southeast Asian debut with two immersive experiences.
The first is Flower Market, which will run from Jun 10 to 14. The experience will transform the venue into a massive fantastical flower stand filled with plush blooms, inspired by Hendry’s popular installations that drew long queues during their runs in cities like New York, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and Sydney.
The Singapore edition of the exhibition, which is free, will include over 30 flower varieties, including the Papilionanthe Miss Joaquim – Singapore's national flower – the Raffles' Pitcher Plant and the Singapore Ginger Flower. Visitors are invited to choose and create their own bouquets, with the first flower complimentary upon entry.
After this, IMBA Theatre will once again transform from Jun 20 to Jul 18 into JuJu World, the world's first inflatable experience dedicated to the JuJu – popular collectible toy series created by Hendry herself. According to IMBA Theatre's website, the figure is easily recognisable by the flower over one eye and its long floppy ears.
While it was designed by Hendry to be art that can be held, this experience brings the concept to life with limited-edition life-sized JuJus created exclusively for Singapore. These will not be available elsewhere after the exhibition closes. This also marks the first JuJu experience in the world which will be in yellow.
Hendry, known for her hyperrealistic drawings and experiential exhibitions, said the two events represent universal human experiences – “from curiosity to adolescence and nostalgia”.
Both experiences will be held at the IMBA Theatre, which opened at Gardens by the Bay in January this year. Flower Market is free to enter while a ticket is required for JuJu World. While walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is encouraged for both activations.
More information can be found on IMBA Theatre’s website.