What’s it like to stay at the new container hotel at Downtown East’s car park?

Check in started at 3pm at a reception counter, which was also located in a container near one corner of the car park. As the staff took me to my room, I couldn't help but be reminded of a trailer park – the containers were arranged in a staggered row, each of which sat on four large concrete blocks supporting its weight.

If you're worried about privacy, you shouldn't: The reflective glass door and window of the containers mean no one can see inside (at least during the day), although it later did take some getting used to knowing there were people sauntering just outside.

Inside, I was greeted with a queen sized bed, some complementary gifts on the table, a cupboard and a bathroom.