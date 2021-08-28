Handy tips from cyclists for a safe, enjoyable ride around Singapore

Amateur cyclists: Have you ever given up halfway because your butt was starting to ache? And have you had to painfully hold your bladder because you couldn’t find the nearest toilet?

As more Singaporeans are picking up cycling as a sport or as a bonding activity with family and friends, it comes as no surprise that some may find themselves struggling during the journey instead of relaxing and enjoying the experience.

So we decided to reach out to veteran everyday cyclists who’ve had many years of experience.

One of them is Tak Wai Cheong, who formed the SG PCN Facebook group back in 2012 and has now expanded rapidly thanks to the pandemic. He and a few members of the group share their experiences and highlight some things cyclists should take note of.