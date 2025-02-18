New sail dates and experiences announced for Disney Adventure cruise in 2026, including dressing up as a superhero
The cruise will offer five new additions: The Marvel Style Studio, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, Royal Society for Friendship and Tea, Duffy and Friends retail and entertainment, as well as a Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen show.
The Disney Adventure cruise will be offering a series of new experiences, including studios where guests can dress as their favourite Marvel superheroes or Disney princesses, as well as Duffy and Friends-themed entertainment and retail, the Disney Cruise Line announced on Monday (Feb 17).
Guests can now book new sail dates between April and September 2026 directly from the Disney Cruise Line website, through the Disney Cruise Line contact centre, or with their preferred travel agents.
MARVEL STYLE STUDIO
The Marvel Style Studio is a first for Disney Cruise Line. Here, fans young and old can don their favourite Marvel superhero costumes and themed hair and makeup. Guests can be styled as Marvel icons Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, Captain America, Captain Marvel and Thor, through a range of styling packages.
At select times throughout the cruise, the sleek salon will transform into an adults-only lounge with bookable beverage tasting experiences.
BIBBIDI BOBBIDI BOUTIQUE
Similarly, at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, younger guests aged three to 12 can enter a ballroom-themed styling area and dress up in various costumes, from shining knights to their favourite Disney princesses, and get their hair and makeup done. There will also be a bookable private photo experience for participants.
ROYAL SOCIETY FOR FRIENDSHIP AND TEA
At the Royal Society for Friendship and Tea, kids aged three to 12 can enjoy an enchanting afternoon with their favourite Disney princesses over treats, storytelling and music, while learning about the society’s values of kindness, bravery and determination.
DUFFY AND FRIENDS EXPERIENCES
Fans of Duffy and Friends can meet and greet the beloved characters onboard the Disney Adventure as well as experience the Duffy and The Friend Ship stage show. Guests can also shop at the Duffy and Friends Shop and participate in a Duffy and Friends treasure hunt around the ship to find various items for special commemorative gifts.
As the story of Duffy and Friends goes, Duffy the Disney Bear is Mickey Mouse’s very own teddy bear which Minnie Mouse made and gave him, so Mickey would always have a friend by his side.
CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW & THE SIREN QUEEN
Additionally, guests can watch the Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen show on the Disney Imagination Garden’s open-air Garden Stage.
The Disney Adventure is Disney Cruise Line’s first ship to homeport in Asia and will sail on primarily three- and four-night voyages with only days at sea. Its maiden voyage will take place from Dec 15 to 18.