New sail dates and experiences announced for Disney Adventure cruise in 2026, including dressing up as a superhero

The Disney Adventure cruise will be offering a series of new experiences, including studios where guests can dress as their favourite Marvel superheroes or Disney princesses, as well as Duffy and Friends-themed entertainment and retail, the Disney Cruise Line announced on Monday (Feb 17).

Guests can now book new sail dates between April and September 2026 directly from the Disney Cruise Line website, through the Disney Cruise Line contact centre, or with their preferred travel agents.

The cruise will offer five new additions: The Marvel Style Studio, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, Royal Society for Friendship and Tea, Duffy and Friends retail and entertainment, as well as a Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen show.