Disney Cruise Line-themed Wonderfall show lights up Changi T2 ahead of March cruise launch
Ahead of the Disney Adventure cruise ship’s maiden voyage on Mar 10, Changi Airport’s Wonderfall will feature a show with characters like Nemo and Dory from Finding Nemo, and Woody from Toy Story.
Visitors to Changi Airport can now catch a new Disney-themed mini-show at the popular Wonderfall digital display section at Terminal 2.
The new Wonderfall show is presented like pop-up storybook coming to life, with scenes inspired by the Disney Adventure cruise ship’s seven themed areas: Disney Imagination Garden, Toy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay, Disney Discovery Reef and Marvel Landing.
Accompanied by a medley of classic Disney tunes, the three-minute visual experience features beloved characters from across the Disney universe, including Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Moana, Nemo and Dory from Finding Nemo, and Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story. The story also includes animated sequences of the Disney Adventure cruise ship sailing across open waters.
The show will run daily with screenings every 30 minutes from now until May 31, 2026.
The Wonderfall, located in the departure hall of the airport's Terminal 2, is a permanent installation completed in late 2023. The centrepiece is a four-storey immersive digital waterfall with surrounding vertical gardens, creating the illusion of a real cascading waterfall.
This marks the first time the Wonderfall is featuring a Disney cruise-themed animated show, and the first new story since the digital waterfall launched in 2023. Previous Disney collaborations at the airport include the 2025 Festive Village, which featured large-scale character installations such as Mickey Mouse, Elsa and Olaf.
The Disney-themed show is part of the lead-up to the maiden voyage of the Disney Adventure, a new cruise liner set to sail from Singapore starting Mar 10. Originally slated for launch in December 2025, it had been pushed back due to “unexpected delays”.
Travellers can now book cruises from March 2026 onwards. Disney Adventure, a collaboration between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board, is expected to be based in Singapore for at least five years.