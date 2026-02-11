Disney Cruise Line-themed Wonderfall show lights up Changi T2 ahead of March cruise launch

Visitors to Changi Airport can now catch a new Disney-themed mini-show at the popular Wonderfall digital display section at Terminal 2.

The new Wonderfall show is presented like pop-up storybook coming to life, with scenes inspired by the Disney Adventure cruise ship’s seven themed areas: Disney Imagination Garden, Toy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay, Disney Discovery Reef and Marvel Landing.

Accompanied by a medley of classic Disney tunes, the three-minute visual experience features beloved characters from across the Disney universe, including Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Moana, Nemo and Dory from Finding Nemo, and Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story. The story also includes animated sequences of the Disney Adventure cruise ship sailing across open waters.

The show will run daily with screenings every 30 minutes from now until May 31, 2026.