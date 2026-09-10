EgyptAir plans direct flights between Singapore and Cairo from early 2027

Travellers may soon have a direct way to get to Egypt from Singapore. On Thursday (Sep 10), EgyptAir, Changi Airport Group and Sydney Airport announced plans for a new service connecting Cairo, Singapore and Sydney from early 2027. It's set to be the first direct link to North Africa for both Singapore and Australia.

Passengers would be able to travel between Cairo, Singapore and Sydney on the new proposed service, which is subject to regulatory approvals. EgyptAir said the proposed service would be operated using its Airbus A350-900 aircraft as part of its plans to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific market.

According to a press release by the three parties, Egypt was the largest African market without a direct flight connection for both Singapore and Australia in 2025, based on the number of people travelling between the destinations.

Beyond providing another travel option, the service is also expected to strengthen economic and cultural links between Egypt, Singapore and Australia.

Cairo, Egypt's capital, is home to sites including the Pyramids of Giza and the Grand Egyptian Museum. The River Nile also flows through the city, while other destinations in Egypt include the resort cities of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh, as well as Al-Alamain on the country's Mediterranean coast.

Currently, travellers flying from Singapore to Egypt generally have to make at least one stop, such as in Bahrain when flying with Gulf Air, Dubai with Emirates or Doha with Qatar Airways.

Further details about the proposed service, including flight schedules and fares, have yet to be announced and will be released by EgyptAir at a later date.