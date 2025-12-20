Rocking out in Europe: How I watched 9 concerts across 8 cities in 11 days and survived

“Wh...what? There’s no AC in this place?”

That was my baffled response to the usher after he informed me that the venue had no air conditioning.

I was at the O2 Academy Brixton in Brixton, UK, the iconic venue that had hosted many legendary gigs, including The Smiths’ swansong performance. It was near the end of June, and evidently, Europe’s summer was kicking into overdrive early.

Without any proper ventilation, the hot, stuffy air was leaving me light-headed, and the hall wasn’t even half full yet. I wondered if it was worth risking a heatstroke just to see one of my favourite indie bands of the noughties, LCD Soundsystem, but I figured a trip to the hospital would probably be covered by my travel insurance.

Despite the discomfort, I was still pretty pumped. As I bobbed my head and tapped to the rhythm of their infectious, soaring synth-laden tunes, the unbearable heat soon faded into the background. I was in high spirits, in sync with the groove, in sync with the good vibes.

But the euphoria could only fend off the stifling air for so long. So as the band launched into New York, I Love You But You Are Bringing Me Down – the fourth song of their encore – I decided to slip out quietly.

I needed all the rest I could get before I head up to Manchester the next day to see Britpop legends, Pulp – my sixth concert in six consecutive days.