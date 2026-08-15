I visited my family's ancestral home in Guangdong for the first time and found where our story began

One thing led to another. Eventually, he was brought to the family house and shown photographs of our eldest uncle and his family alongside Grandmother Daima, my grandpa’s first wife. In that moment, he knew he had arrived home. His discovery would eventually pave the way for the lost overseas diaspora of our family to reconnect with its roots.

THE FAMILY WE CAME FROM

My late biological grandmother Ah Ma often extolled the virtues and greatness of the family clan, which we only later came to know as Lan Kwai Tong.

Our grand patriarch, Lo Yuen Lan, established the clan in the mid-1800s. His second son, our great-grandfather Lo Sek Kum, was born there before leaving for the Straits Settlements with his siblings. It was customary in that era for successful Chinese businessmen to adopt an alias after achieving success and fortune and we would later know him as Lo Lai Sang.

While researching our family history, we discovered that our great-grandfather was actually one of the founding members of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.