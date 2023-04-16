Fasten your seat belts: What you need to know about air turbulence when flying

Paul Williams, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading in England, has studied turbulence for more than a decade.

Williams’ research has found that clear air turbulence, which occurs most frequently at high altitudes and in winter, could triple by the end of the century. He said that this type of turbulence, of all categories, is increasing around the world at all flight altitudes.

His research suggests that we could encounter bumpier flights in the coming years, which could potentially result in more passenger and crew injuries.

HOW IS TURBULENCE MONITORED AND MEASURED?

Meteorologists rely on a variety of different algorithms, satellites and radar systems to produce detailed aviation forecasts for conditions such as cold air, wind speed, thunderstorms and turbulence. They flag where and when turbulence might happen.

Jennifer Stroozas, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Aviation Weather Center, called turbulence “definitely one of the more challenging things to predict”.

Using these forecasts, in addition to guidance from air traffic controllers, pilots attempt to skirt turbulent areas by adjusting their altitude to find the smoothest ride. This means flying higher or lower than the altitude where forecasters predict turbulence and potentially burning more fuel than initially anticipated, an endeavour that can be costly.

Robert Sumwalt, a former chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, who now heads a new aviation safety centre at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, stressed that it was impossible to prevent or predict all turbulence.

“There is always the possibility of unexpected rough air,” Sumwalt said. “Generally, it’s not going to hurt you and not going to pull the wings off the airplane.”

Turbulence also presents a greater threat to small planes that are more susceptible to changes in wind speed, rather than larger commercial airliners, Stroozas of the weather service said.