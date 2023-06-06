Here's how you can score a free trip to Hokkaido, Hiroshima and Kyushu
The trips are sponsored by Japan by Japan – a community site by Japan National Tourism Organisation's Singapore Office.
You don’t need Google to tell you that Japan remains one of the top destinations for Singaporeans. But the cost of flight tickets, accommodation and food can add up and cause a dent in many people's savings.
Well, what if there’s a way for you to enjoy Japan’s gorgeous sights and indulge in all their tasty food – for free?
Japan by Japan (JbyJ) – a community site by Japan National Tourism Organisation's Singapore Office – is offering three fully sponsored tours to Japan: One to Hokkaido, one to Hiroshima and San’in, and another to Kyushu.
Expenses for air tickets, accommodation, transportation and meals in the itinerary will be covered by JbyJ and participants must agree to have their photos and videos taken throughout the trip, which can then be used for PR purposes.
Those chosen to go on the trips will be able to design their own itinerary, with the help of JbyJ staff, which will be themed around celebrating a loved one’s birthday in Japan.
Here’s what the tentative schedules look like:
HOKKAIDO
This trip will be held from Sep 3 to 8 and is meant for families of up to four people, with a maximum of two children aged 11 and above. Winners can expect to visit Kushiro, Furano, Sapporo and Chitose, and partake in a variety of outdoor activities including canoeing and hiking. They can also dine on vegetables that they’ll harvest freshly from the fields.
HIROSHIMA AND SAN’IN
Though the official dates have not yet been released, this trip will take up five nights in November 2023. Meant for couples, this trip will bring winners to Izumo, Iwami Ginzan, Onomichi, Fukuyama and Hiroshima, and have them island hopping and viewing the traditional performing art of Iwami Kagura.
Details for the Kyushu trip will be revealed at a later date.
For a chance to win these trips, you simply have to:
- Record a video, saying the reasons you should be chosen for the trip.
- Fill up an online application form.
- Attend an interview if you’re shortlisted.
The full list of steps and stipulations can be seen here. Applications are open from now till Jun 18 and you’ll need at least one Singapore citizen as a group member.