Here's how you can score a free trip to Hokkaido, Hiroshima and Kyushu

You don’t need Google to tell you that Japan remains one of the top destinations for Singaporeans. But the cost of flight tickets, accommodation and food can add up and cause a dent in many people's savings.

Well, what if there’s a way for you to enjoy Japan’s gorgeous sights and indulge in all their tasty food – for free?

Japan by Japan (JbyJ) – a community site by Japan National Tourism Organisation's Singapore Office – is offering three fully sponsored tours to Japan: One to Hokkaido, one to Hiroshima and San’in, and another to Kyushu.

Expenses for air tickets, accommodation, transportation and meals in the itinerary will be covered by JbyJ and participants must agree to have their photos and videos taken throughout the trip, which can then be used for PR purposes.

Those chosen to go on the trips will be able to design their own itinerary, with the help of JbyJ staff, which will be themed around celebrating a loved one’s birthday in Japan.

Here’s what the tentative schedules look like:

HOKKAIDO

