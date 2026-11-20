Of course, up here, nature is on another level altogether. Every single night in Rovaniemi, whether we were looking for them or not, we looked up to see the night sky suffused with the green, purple and sometimes red lights of the glowing, shifting aurora borealis. And, when we did drive out on an aurora hunting expedition with local adventure company Beyond Arctic, we got to enjoy the dancing lights around a crackling campfire.

Inside a cavern built for the Christmas Train Show, look up and you’ll see a tribute to the northern lights. This is a light projection, of course. But, what is real and breathing are the over-400 conifers brought in from Europe, including Norway spruce, mountain pine and Scots pine, decorated with crystalline icicles. Together with white birch tree trunks and a display of more than 2,500 poinsettias, the flower associated with Christmas, they turn the Flower Dome into a Nordic wonderland.

While the snow in here isn’t cold and the temperatures hover at a balmy 20-odd degrees, winter weather in Finland is most definitely sub-zero. So, it’s no wonder that the Finns’ national pastime is hanging out in the sauna.

The word "sauna" is Finland's most famous loanword and there are about 3.3 million saunas in Finland for a population of over 5.5 million people, according to UNESCO, which inscribed Finnish sauna culture on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2020. There is even such a thing as “sauna diplomacy” among politicians, where negotiations, business deals and international relations are conducted amid steam, sweat and semi-nudity.