Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay ranked third-best attraction in the world in Tripadvisor awards

Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay has been ranked the third-best attraction in the world, according to Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026: Best of the Best Things To Do.

The popular urban park, known for its Flower Dome, Supertrees and Cloud Forest, was ranked behind The Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, and La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, which took the first and second spots, respectively.

Gardens by the Bay placed ahead of landmarks such as New York City’s Empire State Building and the Cayman Crystal Caves in the Cayman Islands, which ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

It was also one of two Asian attractions on the list. Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, Cambodia, was ranked 21st, with most of the other entries in Europe, including Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg, Germany, and the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

Tripadvisor describes Gardens by the Bay as a “fantasy land”, where visitors can explore its conservatories, skyway and gardens, alongside seasonal exhibitions and interactive displays.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise destinations and attractions based on the quality and quantity of user reviews and ratings on the platform over a 12-month period, from Feb 1, 2025, to Jan 31, 2026, along with an editorial review process.

Gardens by the Bay has consistently featured on the list in past years, including in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The attraction continues to host seasonal displays, including its current Tulipmania display at the Flower Dome, featuring more than 65,000 tulips across over 30 varieties.