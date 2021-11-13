A safety first German holiday via a VTL: Avoiding crowds by hiking and staying in a forest cabin

I have always loved travelling, and this moment on my first overseas trip in 20 months since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was a vivid reminder of what so many people have missed – the chance to experience something new and different away from home and the daily work routine.

THE GAMEPLAN FOR MUNICH AND BEYOND

While leisure travel is firmly back on the agenda with vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) between Singapore and an increasing number of destinations, it’s not a totally straightforward process.

When it was announced in August that a VTL would be established with Germany, my thoughts immediately turned to taking a trip to one of my favourite countries.

But my enthusiasm was tempered by multiple questions: “What if Germany goes into lockdown? How will tourists be affected?” “What if the VTL is suspended?” “What if I become infected while overseas?” And so on, and so on.



Indeed, the experience with Denmark this week, which imposed quarantine restrictions for people arriving from Singapore, shows that things can change very quickly with VTL destinations. The dynamics have also changed significantly with Germany since I returned, with the country now seeing record case numbers and officials calling for action to tackle the spread.

You really need to have your wits about you even before getting on the plane.



Still, after a lot of pondering, it seemed to me the only important question was the one about becoming infected while in Germany, which could result in being stuck there for a while with the associated inconvenience and expense.

But if I waited for all the uncertainty to disappear, I would probably not be going anywhere for at least another 20 months. So I simply decided to plan a trip that would limit my exposure to possible infection to ensure I had the best chance of getting on my VTL flight back to Singapore.

This meant staying in self-catering accommodation to avoid crowded hotel lobbies and restaurants. It also meant renting a car rather than using public transport. In situations where a mask was compulsory or advisable, I would wear an N95 version with its extra protection. And I would use alcohol wipes and hand sanitiser at every opportunity.