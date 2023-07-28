What it’s like to visit Ghibli Park in Japan with two Totoro-loving kids

Ghibli Park, which opened in November outside Nagoya, Japan, pays homage to the eccentric, enchanting films of Studio Ghibli, a company co-founded in the 1980s by director Hayao Miyazaki. We took our two toddlers there because their favourite movie is My Neighbor Totoro, a beloved 1988 Miyazaki film starring the spirit creature and its cat bus sidekick.

As parents, we thought it would be fun for our boys, three and one, to experience a Totoro immersion. And as longtime Ghibli fans, we were keen to see what the place looked like.

American visitors may wonder how Ghibli Park compares with Disney World. It doesn’t really. It feels much lower-key and has no rides, exotic animals, jumbo turkey legs or animatronic American presidents, among other things. The main point is to wander around soaking up Miyazaki vibes.

Also, the park is not finished. Grafted onto an existing municipal park, it opened late last year, but as of early July only three of five planned ticketed sites were open.

When I booked for a June visit, tickets to only one of those sites – a building called Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse – were available to international visitors reserving through the park’s website. (It was possible to book the other two sites through Japanese travel agencies, but I only learned that much later, from a Japanese speaker.)