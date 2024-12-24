Picturesque Japan hot spring town limits day trippers

However, authorities in Ginzan Onsen, as in more famous destinations such as Kyoto and Mount Fuji, have become fed up with a rise in road problems, quarrels and other nuisances.

From Monday, only people staying at local hotels will be allowed to enter the town after 8pm, while those wishing to visit between 5pm and 8pm will need a reservation.

Japan has seen a record influx of foreign tourists this year as the weak yen swells a post-pandemic travel boom.

"Traffic jams have sometimes been caused by cars getting stuck in the snow, because travellers were driving with normal tyres" instead of with snow tyres, said Takayuki Saito, head of commerce and tourism for the municipality of Obanazawa, where the town is located.

"We've also heard of cases of emergency vehicles not being able to reach" Ginzan Onsen due to congestion, Saito told AFP.

Driving there "can be dangerous with poor visibility in snowstorms" in winter, he said.