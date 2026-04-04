Top things to do in Goyang, South Korea: Explore a cafe with a lake, K-drama filming spots and a BTS mural
Situated about 19km from Seoul, the city of Goyang has grown increasingly popular with tourists in recent years, drawing visitors for everything from major concerts to scenic day trips. If you’re planning a visit, here are the top things to do in Goyang, South Korea.
It goes without saying that if you’re travelling to South Korea – especially for the first time – its capital, Seoul, is the place to be for the quintessential Hallyu experience, whether it's nomming on tasty food, shopping for unique and cheap items or exploring scenic neighbourhoods. However, what if I told you that there’s a city located just 19km away that lets you do all that – without Seoul’s infamous crowd? Say hello to Goyang.
Known for its vibrant and peaceful atmosphere, Goyang has found its way into more and more tourist itineraries in recent years for many reasons.
For music fans, trips to Goyang are often for concerts at Goyang Stadium – one of South Korea’s largest live event venues. Renowned acts that have performed here include Coldplay, Blackpink and soon, BTS.
K-drama fans, meanwhile, will find plenty of filming locations to tick off their list in Goyang, including spots featured in hit dramas like Hotel Del Luna and Queen Of Tears.
Above all, Goyang’s abundance of flora, coupled with the relative lack of crowds on most days, make it a peaceful respite from the hustle and bustle of Seoul, allowing visitors to experience South Korea at a more leisurely pace.
So if you’re planning a trip to Goyang soon, here are some things you can do.
1. Relax at Ilsan Lake Park
No trip to Goyang is complete without a visit to Ilsan Lake Park. Spanning 103 hectares, the park sports numerous facilities and sights, including an artificial lake that’s one of the largest in Asia.
Right in the middle of the lake is an island with a pavilion that grants visitors spectacular views of the surrounding greenery.
Over the years, Ilsan Lake Park has been featured in several popular K-dramas, including Hotel Del Luna, My Love From Another Star and The Heirs.
If you’re in Goyang between April and May, be sure to attend the Goyang International Flower Festival, held annually at the park. Here, you can spot many new plant varieties and flower-themed installations and take part in workshops, including flower-arranging classes.
After you’ve had your fun at Ilsan Lake Park, hop over to the adjacent Ilsan Garosu-gil, a mini Santorini-esque plaza filled with cafes and dessert spots.
Address: 595 Hosu-ro, Ilsandong-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do
2. Snap photos at a mural dedicated to BTS member RM
If you’re an ARMY watching BTS perform at Goyang Stadium, be sure to make a pit stop at the Goyang Tourist Information Center. Here, you can snap a picture of the mural dedicated to BTS leader RM who grew up in Ilsan, Goyang.
Measuring 18m by 12m, the mural is located on the side of the tourism centre and was unveiled in 2021 to commemorate RM’s birthday.
According to city officials, the project was initiated after RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, repeatedly expressed his affection for Ilsan, including in a speech at the United Nations in 2018 where he introduced the city as “a really beautiful place with a lake, hills and even an annual flower festival”.
While you’re at the Goyang Tourist Information Center, you can also purchase souvenirs or rent a hanbok (the traditional clothing of the Korean people).
Address: 1271-1 Jungang-ro, Ilsandong-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do
3. Enjoy panoramic views of nature at Haengjusanseong Fortress
Perched on a hill overlooking the Han River, Haengjusanseong Fortress is one of Goyang’s most historically significant landmarks. The site is best known for the Battle of Haengju in 1593, which saw the famed General Kwon Yul defeat approximately 30,000 Japanese soldiers with just 2,800 troops.
Now, Haengjusanseong Fortress has been restored with walking paths, memorial gates and pavilions, giving visitors majestic views of Han River and Goyang.
Once you’re here, be sure to also check out the memorial hall, which showcases the weapons used during the Battle of Haengju.
Address: 89 Haengju-ro 15-gil, Deogyang-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do
4. Eat classic Korean snacks at Wondang Market
For a taste of local life, head to Wondang Market, a traditional street market that has long served residents in Goyang. Here, you’ll find narrow lanes lined with family-run stalls selling fresh produce, seafood and street snacks such as tteokbokki, hotteok and pajeon.
Address: 697-14 Seongsa-dong, Deogyang-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do
5. Unleash your inner child at One Mount and Aqua Planet Ilsan
If you’re heading to Goyang with the family, One Mount and Aqua Planet Ilsan are two spots that will entertain the young and the young at heart.
The former spans roughly 161,600 square metres across three interconnected buildings. Here, visitors can explore a shopping mall, an indoor and outdoor water park – which features wave pools, water slides and a lazy river – and a snow park that’s South Korea’s first indoor winter theme park.
Aqua Planet Ilsan, on the other hand, is one of the largest aquariums in South Korea, housing the likes of sharks, penguins and otters. Visitors can also catch feeding sessions and live performances.
One Mount
Address: 300 Hallyu world-ro, Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do
Aqua Planet Ilsan
Address: 282 Hallyu world-ro, Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do
6. Cafe-hop at Bamridan Bonnet Street
Just like Seoul, Goyang is home to a bevy of cafes selling treats that delight both the eyes and palate. To get the most out of your cafe-hopping desires, head to Bamridan Bonnet Street that’s packed with loads of highly-reviewed eating spots.
One of the standout cafes along Bamnidan Bonnet Street is Bamgasi Cottage.
True to its name, the cafe exudes a cottage-core aesthetic, with simple wooden furniture, patterned wallpaper and whimsical stuffed toys creating a cosy atmosphere.
According to many customers, a must-try item here is the egg tart (3,500 won/US$2.30) that has been praised for its crispy pastry and velvety filling.
Bamgasi Cottage
Address: 43-2, Sanduro 229-gil, Ilsandong-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do
7. Indulge at Forest Outings, the largest cafe in Goyang
That being said, if you only have time to visit one cafe in Goyang, make sure it’s Forest Outings.
The massive cafe stretches across multiple floors, featuring soaring glass ceilings and lush greenery that create a greenhouse-like atmosphere. There’s even a mini lake with a bridge for you to take pictures at.
Thanks to the cafe’s large size, there are plenty of seats even if you’re coming with a large crowd.
Forest Outings sells an assortment of mains and baked goods, including pizza and pasta. Some of the commonly-cited recommendations include squid tomato risotto (25,000 won/US$16.30) and strawberry cake (58,000 won).
Address: 514-26 Siksa-dong, Ilsandong-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do