Top things to do in Goyang, South Korea: Explore a cafe with a lake, K-drama filming spots and a BTS mural

It goes without saying that if you’re travelling to South Korea – especially for the first time – its capital, Seoul, is the place to be for the quintessential Hallyu experience, whether it's nomming on tasty food, shopping for unique and cheap items or exploring scenic neighbourhoods. However, what if I told you that there’s a city located just 19km away that lets you do all that – without Seoul’s infamous crowd? Say hello to Goyang.

Known for its vibrant and peaceful atmosphere, Goyang has found its way into more and more tourist itineraries in recent years for many reasons.

For music fans, trips to Goyang are often for concerts at Goyang Stadium – one of South Korea’s largest live event venues. Renowned acts that have performed here include Coldplay, Blackpink and soon, BTS.

K-drama fans, meanwhile, will find plenty of filming locations to tick off their list in Goyang, including spots featured in hit dramas like Hotel Del Luna and Queen Of Tears.

Above all, Goyang’s abundance of flora, coupled with the relative lack of crowds on most days, make it a peaceful respite from the hustle and bustle of Seoul, allowing visitors to experience South Korea at a more leisurely pace.

So if you’re planning a trip to Goyang soon, here are some things you can do.

1. Relax at Ilsan Lake Park