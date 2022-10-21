What it’s like to go on an epic odyssey to Greece and Turkey: Ancient wonders and Mediterranean food

As a solo traveller, I arranged for independent stays in the capital cities of Athens and Istanbul where I could rely on public transport and Uber to get around efficiently.

In Athens, staying around the old town Plaka district or one of the chic boutique hotels in the adjacent Psyrri district will situate you within walking distance of many of the major sights and buzzy F&B establishments in the city centre.

Over in Istanbul, I enjoyed my stay at the W Istanbul Hotel, which is located along a stretch of beautifully restored historic houses that have been converted into trendy restaurants, cafes and art galleries. It is also within walking distance to the vibrant district of Besiktas, known for its popular fish market, local restaurants and lively bazaar for bargain hunters. Plus, just a 10-minute Uber ride away is the very hip shopping district of Nisantasi, where the usual luxury marques are lined up alongside local Turkish designer stores such as multi-label boutiques Gizia and Openhaus.

But I also wanted to roam further afield to fascinating destinations that had long been on my bucket list, such as Ephseus in Turkey and Philippi in Greece.

So, to eliminate the hassle of navigating inter-city transfers and having to pack my luggage every other day, I chose to travel via a “floating hotel” – the cruise ship Regent Seven Seas Explorer. Incidentally, the ship will be making its maiden voyage to Asia Pacific in December.