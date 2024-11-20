It's 'Hangang River', not 'Han River', Seoul city authorities say

Seoul's government has officially adopted "Hangang" as the English name for its iconic river, replacing the widely used "Han River".

The updated name combines "Han" with "gang," the Korean word for river. However, the channel of water should be referred to as the "Hangang River", the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Tuesday (Nov 19).

The decision aligns with efforts to standardise branding and reduce confusion for international tourists, strengthening Seoul’s cultural identity on the global stage, they reasoned.

This adjustment aligns with the naming of other landmarks, such as rebranding the "Han River Citizen’s Park" to "Hangang Park".

In July 2020, when the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism established guidelines for writing the names of natural landmarks in English, they specified that Korean terms should be Romanised, followed by an English descriptor of the geographic feature. For example, Mount Halla in Jeju, whose Korean name is Hallasan, should be written as "Hallasan Mountain".