New Harry Potter attraction opening in Tokyo in June

You don’t have to solemnly swear that you're up to no good to enter the world of Harry Potter. Warner Brothers Studio announced on Wednesday (Mar 15) that a new Harry Potter attraction is set to open in Tokyo, Japan, on Jun 16.

Called Warner Bros Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making Of Harry Potter, the attraction will also incorporate the Fantastic Beasts films. It's billed as the largest indoor Harry Potter attraction in the world.

This is the second Harry Potter studio tour in the world and the first in Asia. The first, located in London, opened in 2012.

The Harry Potter-themed attraction is currently under construction at the plot where the former Toshimaen amusement park was located in Nerima. Toshimaen closed in 2020.