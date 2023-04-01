Hike volcanic hills, go vintage shopping and rediscover fried rice in Taipei

A short stroll away is the buzzing Ningxia Night Market, a collection of tightly packed open-air food stalls. Because of gentrification and noise complaints, most night markets aren’t nearly as robust as they were decades ago. Ningxia is a distinguished exception; many of the businesses are owned by second-generation proprietors and unlike most other Taiwanese night markets, which also have clothing shops and arcade games, Ningxia does only food, and does it very well. Snack lightly, since dinner is the next activity: Try a deep-fried taro ball stuffed with salted duck egg yolk (30 new Taiwan dollars, about S$1.31) and freshly squeezed sugar cane juice (also NT$30).

7:30pm | Savour upscale cuisine

The pace of Taiwanese fine dining is being set by classically trained chefs embracing the subtropical abundance of the island. An example is at nku, a hushed, intimate restaurant with an open kitchen helmed by German-born Taiwanese chef Li-Han Lin, whose cooking style is influenced by his time working in Copenhagen kitchens. The tasting menu (NT$2,900) is heavily seasonal: On a given day, you might encounter a potato-based cream flavoured with blended milkfish (a popular fish in Taiwan that’s usually pan-fried), piped onto a thin, sourdough cracker; or a creamy “risotto” made with lotus seeds instead of rice. For dessert: A tart guava ice cream accented with an indigenous Taiwanese lemon-tasting pepper called maqaw.

SATURDAY

9am | Traverse volcanic hills

Because the city is surrounded by hills, there is an abundance of hiking trails just a short train ride away. Plan a trip to Qixing Mountain to scale Taipei’s highest peak. Located on the northern rim of the city in Yangmingshan National Park, the mountain is flush with geothermal activity and offers an easy-to-moderate hike. From Jiantan station, the No 1717 bus will take you to the Xiaoyoukeng trailhead, where sulfuric vents spew out constant bursts of steam. The well-paved trail is just over 4km and should take less than two hours at a leisurely pace before you reach the peak to enjoy the view of the city below. Descend toward the visitor center at Lengshuikeng for a free hot-spring foot bath before hopping on the S15 bus back to the city.